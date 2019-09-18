A portion of one of the main streets in downtown Hickory will be closed starting today.
The section of Second Street NW between Main Avenue NW and First Avenue NW will be closed so workers can repave the road and add new crosswalks.
The closed portion of the road stretches from the intersection by PNC Bank to the intersection on the eastern end of Union Square.
The work will be finished Friday, according to the release. Shoppers will be able to walk to the businesses along the street while the work is being done.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.