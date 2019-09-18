Second Street NW closing

Second Street NW will be closed at First Avenue NW Wednesday morning through Friday for construction in downtown Hickory.

 ROBERT C. REED

A portion of one of the main streets in downtown Hickory will be closed starting today.

The section of Second Street NW between Main Avenue NW and First Avenue NW will be closed so workers can repave the road and add new crosswalks.

The closed portion of the road stretches from the intersection by PNC Bank to the intersection on the eastern end of Union Square.

The work will be finished Friday, according to the release. Shoppers will be able to walk to the businesses along the street while the work is being done.

