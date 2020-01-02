Architects gave the public a look at draft plans for the expansion of the Ridgeview Library during an input meeting in December, according to a release from the city of Hickory.

The architects with the firm McMillan Pazdan Smith showed off the renderings for the expansion, which will include a new community room with space for 100 people, according to a city press release.

The library will also be getting a new group study room and additional space for computers and 3D printing, according to the release.

Earlier this year, Assistant City Manager Rodney Miller said the project could be bid by summer. 

For more information, go hickorync.gov/content/about-library or call Library Director Sarah Greene at 828-304-0500.

