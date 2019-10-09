A $1,000 reward is being offered for information on a suspect who was involved in a fatal car wreck on Monday in Lenoir.
According to a release from City of Lenoir Police, Marriah Kelly Warren, 25, of Lenoir was travelling south on Fairview Drive on Monday in a 1999 Honda Accord. Kenneth Avery Davis, 36, was driving west on Harper Avenue in a 2012 Ford Taurus when the vehicles collided in an intersection.
Warren was transported to the Caldwell UNC Healthcare hospital where she was pronounced dead, the release said.
Davis fled the scene on foot prior to emergency crews arriving on scene, according to the release. James Andrew Powell was traveling with Davis, and he was transported to Caldwell UNC Healthcare where he was treated and released with minor injuries.
As of Wednesday, Davis has not been located by police. A warrant has been obtained charging Davis with felony hit and run resulting in serious injury or death, the release said.
The Lenoir/Caldwell County Crimestoppers Board has offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Davis. Anyone with knowledge of Davis’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Lenoir Police Department at 828-757-2100 or Crimestoppers at 828-785-8300.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.