The second-longest serving member of the Hickory City Council will be ending his tenure on Tuesday.
Brad Lail, a vice president at the Hickory Furniture Mart, has served in the Ward 1 council seat since 2003.
He declined to run for re-election this year. Tony Wood, who was elected to the seat on Nov. 5, will be sworn in on Tuesday.
Lail, 53, recently discussed his time on the council, include the things he’s proudest of, his regrets and what his future holds.
The following interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Why did you decide not to run again?
Quite frankly, it was just after contemplation and consideration and prayerful discernment, and I just felt led to not run.
What are you most proud of from your time on the council?
Generally speaking, I’m proud of the accomplishments that the city’s had over that time period, specifically the passage of the bond referendum.
That’s kind of the prelude. I really think the main course will be execution of the bond referendum and that is going to be a lot of hard work for council and staff members, for all of them.
And I think they’re up for it and I think they’ll do a great job, but I think getting the measure passed was a big deal.
Getting the projects defined (was) a big deal. The next big deal is getting them done.
Do you have any regrets from your time on the council?
I regret the Sails (on the Square).
Let’s put it this way: I wish that the process would have gone differently.
To have that structure there now and to be downtown and to see all the wonderful things that are going on, I think they’re all very, very positive. So I don’t regret necessarily having the Sails themselves.
I wish we could have done a better job on the process of those and the cost.
The Sails … are beautifully designed and they’ve really served a great purpose, but I think that maybe we didn’t take enough time to get the full breadth of public input on that, and then we definitely didn’t take time to have those engineered most cost-effectively.
What is the greatest lesson you’ve taken from your council career?
I came on the council thinking that I knew a lot of the answers, that I had all these wonderful ideas.
I quickly learned that being on the outside of the workings of city government as opposed to being, I’ll say burdened — although it was not a burden in the sense that it was hard on me — but the reality that your vote has consequences is a big deal.
And it made me respect our professional staff so much more.
We’ve had wonderful professional city managers and department heads and really the whole city staff has been fabulous. I didn’t have an appreciation for that.
What are your plans for the future?
I don’t have any specific plans right now. I’m going to sort of let Tuesday come and say bye and be sad.
It’s been a real important part of my life and a very fulfilling part of my life. And I’ve met wonderful neighbors and citizens and coworkers throughout the process.
I don’t know that there are necessarily any political aspirations that I have at this time. That might change. I just have to see.
I’m trying very much to be led. I want to be able to feel that I’m being called … that my internal compass is pointing me in the right direction.
