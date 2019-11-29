Several prominent retailers in Hickory got an early start to Black Friday this year.
For the first time, Academy Sports + Outdoor store started its Black Friday deals on Tuesday and Wednesday, manager Jordan Reese said.
“They’re trying to capture sales beforehand, because it’s a rush if they all come Friday,” Reese said. “Last year we had a line all the way across the front of the store right here, all the way around the side.”
The store was not open on Thanksgiving and will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m today. The store’s deals include 50 percent off table games and more than $100 off items like grills.
JC Penney opened at 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving and will be open until 10 p.m. today, manager Donna McAlister said.
She said opening on Thursday offered convenience to the store’s customers.
McAlister said the store has deals for up to 80 percent off on fine jewelry and also has deals on items like air fryers and boots.
Michael Nold, manager of Belk, also expects the air fryer to be a popular item for them this year.
Belk was open from 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving to 1 a.m. Black Friday. The store reopened at 6 a.m. and will remain open until 10 p.m.
Nold also said the store’s Rampage boots for women, luggage and items like the Amazon Fire TV Stick, a device that allows users to stream movie and television content, are strong sellers this year.
Both McAlister and Nold said they are expecting a strong Black Friday this year.
“In general, brick-and-mortar has seemed to take a nice turnaround in recent months,” Nold said. “There’s still plenty of online business that is going to happen, but I do think that shopping in a store is part of the holiday season.”
