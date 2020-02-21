Catawba and Alexander counties will be electing a new person to the N.C. Senate this year.
Incumbent Andy Wells chose to run in the Republican primary for lieutenant governor, leaving the seat up for grabs.
Mark Hollo and Dean Proctor are the two men running in the Republican primary for the seat. The winner of the Republican primary will face Democrat Tina Miles, who does not have a primary challenger, in November.
Both Hollo and Proctor sat down to discuss their policy positions, qualifications and priorities. These interviews have been edited for length and clarity.
