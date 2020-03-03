A homeless woman from Hickory and a Vale man were charged after a woman’s skull was fractured after a beating, according to a release from the Lincoln County’s Sheriff Office.

On Saturday afternoon, deputies responded to a report of an assault at the mobile homes on Fargo Trail.

Tina Marie McDaris said she was hit in the head multiple times with a baseball bat, according to the release.

Medical tests conducted at the hospital showed McDaris suffered a skull fracture, according to the release.

Carolyn Renee Leatherman, 51, listed as homeless, of Hickory, was charged with one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. She was issued a $20,000 secured bond.

The investigation also resulted in charges for landlord Ricky Allen Toney, 60, of Vale. He was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon. He was issued a $10,000 secured bond.

The investigation continues, according to the release.

