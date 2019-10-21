The North Carolina High School Athletic Association will host the regional round for girls golf at locations around the state today and Tuesday. Teams and players will compete for the right to move on to the state championship to be held Oct. 28-29.
Teams winning their conference championship automatically qualified for regionals with the top three scoring players on the team advancing. The fourth and fifth best players on the conference championship team can also advance by meeting an Individual Qualifying Standard. The standard for 1A/2A (those classifications compete together at regional and state tournaments) and 3A players is an average score of 55.0 or better, using the best five nine-hole scores (18-hole rounds are divided into two nine-hole rounds) during the regular season. For 4A, the standard is 50.0.
Individuals from teams that did not win conference titles can also qualify with the same scoring standard. Schools with at least three players that meet the qualifying score can compete at regionals as a team with the chance to advance to the state tournament.
According to the NCHSAA, teams advancing to state competition do so based on the three lowest scores from up to a five-player team. Twenty-six golfers at each of the three regionals (East, Central and West) will advance to the state championship. The top three teams automatically qualify with the best three scores. The top 17 individuals not on a qualifying team also advance, which can include the fourth and fifth best scores from a regional team qualifier. If a school does not finish in the top three, but qualifies at least three individuals, that school will also advance to the state championship as a team.
Here is an overview of area players participating in regionals:
1A/2A West at Mountain Glen Golf Club, Newland (Today, 9 a.m.)
(Scoring averages are taken from best five scores posted on MaxPreps.com divided by five and are not official).
Northwestern Foothills 2A
(scoring avg./ tee time)
Patton (Conference Champion): Allie Witherspoon (47.8/ 10 a.m.), Taylor Sweeney (57.8/ 10:10 a.m.), Erin Wortman (61.0/ 10:20 a.m.).
Hibriten: Virginia Anders (50.6/ 10 a.m.), Carrington Haney (51.8/ 10:40 a.m.)
Draughn: Elle Tanner (51.6/ 9:30 a.m.), Lindsey Hodge (52.8/ 9:40 a.m.).
West Iredell: Kennedy Gaulding (52.0/ 9:50 a.m.)
South Fork 2A
West Lincoln (Conference Champion): Reese Coltrane (44.0/ 9:30 a.m.), Laycee Hoffman (43.6/ 9:40 a.m.), Rae Watson (47.0/ 9:50 a.m.), Leah Matney (47.2/ 9:30 a.m.), Hannah Baxter (52.6/ 9:50 a.m.).
East Lincoln (Team qualifier): Sophia Laliberte (40.6/ 10 a.m.), Hannah Mehrmann (51.8/ 10:10 a.m.), Aspen Greene (52.8/ 10:20 a.m.), Sara Rhoney (54.6/ 9:40 a.m.)
North Lincoln (Team qualifier): Ashlyn White (52.2/ 9 a.m.), Reagann Smith (52.8/ 9:10 a.m.), Haley Klein (54.2/ 9:20 a.m.)
Lake Norman Charter: Georgia Chapman (41.6/ 10:10 a.m.), Tess Palmer (45.8/ 10:20 a.m.)
Newton-Conover: Camryn Lamp (39.2/ 10:30 a.m.), Sondra Uon (42.2/ 10:30 a.m.)
West 3A at Etowah Valley Golf Club, Etowah (Today, 8:30 a.m.)
Northwestern 3A
Freedom (Conference Champion): Christina Fisher (37.0/ 8:30 a.m.), Albany Bock (40.8/ 9:20 a.m.), Anna Czarkowski (46.6/ 9:10 a.m.), Baila Hoke (53.8/ 10 a.m.), Lauren Church (54.6/ 10:20 a.m.)
Watauga (Team qualifier): Bethany Critcher (47.8/ 9:30 a.m.), Emiley Gouque (53.6/ 10 a.m.), Sophie Hughett (55.4/ 10:10 a.m.)
Alexander Central: Heather Cronan (52.6/ 9:50 a.m.), Chelsey Amey (53.4/ 10 a.m.)
Hickory: Claire Darden (51.6/ 9:50 a.m.), Anna Fleenor (52.0/ 10 a.m.)
4A West at Oak Valley Golf Club, Advance (Tuesday, 8 a.m.)
Northwestern 4A
McDowell (Team qualifier): Mckenzie Hartman (43.0/ 9:50 a.m.), Andrea Abernathy (44.0/ 10 a.m.), Cortnee Tate (47.0/ 10:10 a.m.), Mallory Farmer (48.2/ 10:20 a.m.), Ashton Kirkland (50/ 10:30 a.m.).
South Caldwell: Lexi Summerlin (49.6/ 9:20 a.m.), Hannah Bumgarner (48.4/ 9:30 a.m.)
