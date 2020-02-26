The Southwest Guilford boys basketball team proved to be as sticky and hard to escape from as freshly chewed bubble gum stuck to the sole of a basketball sneaker. But Hickory’s Red Tornadoes eventually scraped free of the Cowboys in Tuesday’s 3A opening-round marathon state playoff game, winning by a 78-69 final.
“I just thought it was two good teams playing playoff basketball. Nobody was going to give in, give up or concede,” Hickory coach Andy Poplin said of the battle between the 11th and 22nd seeds. “I really liked the way my team played tonight. We played as unselfish and as relentless as we have this season. I’m really proud of our guys tonight. I thought it was one of our best performances of the year. And it took that tonight.”
The entire first half was a physical tug-of-war that at times resembled a rugby scrum as much as it did basketball. Every drive and every rebound was fiercely contested by both teams. Although Hickory took the lead for good on a 3-pointer from the right wing late in the second quarter by Dallas Culbreath, there were 10 lead changes and five ties before that point.
Davis Amos of Hickory followed Culbreath’s 3 with one of his own, his fourth of the game — all in the first half — as the Red Tornadoes went to the locker room with a 31-27 lead in spite of struggling from the outside in the early going.
“I thought they were good shots,” Poplin said of his team's early shooting struggles. “But we didn’t get frustrated. We hung in there. Those same guys that were missing shots early came back and hit some big ones.”
Cody Young and Hamouri Joyner-McCorkle picked up the pace for the Red Tornadoes when they returned to the court. Young had a 3 and a three-point play in the third quarter, while Joyner-McCorkle Did most of his damage that period driving the lane and getting to the foul line.
Up just a pair, 43-41, after the Cowboys’ Bryce Causey split a pair of free throws, The Red Tornadoes got a layup from Nick Everhardt and Young’s hoop-and-harm to end the quarter up 48-41.
The fourth quarter quickly began a marathon free throw shooting contest as both teams went right at the basket every time down the floor. Southwest Guilford went 16 of 24 from the line in the fourth quarter alone, while Hickory made 12 of 15 foul shots in the frame.
Combined, the two teams went 43 of 61 at the free-throw line for the game.
The Cowboys got within three points, 57-54, after Miles Taylor hit a pair of free throws with 4:33 to go. But Joyner-McCorkle scored on a drive to the hoop and Culbreath buried a triple to make it an eight-point game.
Southwest Guilford could never get closer than six points the rest of the way.
“This time of year, there aren’t many secrets. You get your scouting report, you watch film and you kind of know what the other team does,” Poplin said. “If you try to depart too much from what you do, you get yourself in trouble.”
In spite of the high scoring game which saw Southwest Guilford produce five players in double figures and Hickory four, Poplin pointed to his defense as being the key.
“I thought it was going to come down to the team that made the most defensive stops,” Poplin said. “I just thought we had some timely defensive stops.”
The Cowboys, whose season comes to a close with a final record of 12-14, were led by Taylor with 16 points. Deanthony Butchee, Causey, Jeremy Mull and Aamaj Platt each had 12 points.
Hickory was led by 24 points from Amos. Young added 16 points, 14 of which came in the second half. Joyner-McCorkle had 15 points and Culbreath had 12 on four treys.
“I would just like for us not to change anything and give ourselves a chance to win,” Poplin said about the upcoming Round 2 of the playoffs. “I think this group wants to keep on playing.”
The Red Tornadoes are now 21-5. They will face 27th-seeded Monroe (14-12) on Thursday after the Redhawks upset sixth-seeded A.C. Reynolds 52-45 in the first round.
SW Guilford: 14 13 14 28 – 69
Hickory 13 18 17 30 – 78
SW Guilford – Miles Taylor 16, Deanthony Butchee 12, Bryce Causey 12, Jeremy Mull 12, Aamaj Platt 12, Claude Cormack 3, Rodney Scott 2.
Hickory – Davis Amos 24, Cody Young 16, Hamouri Joyner-McCorkle 15, Dallas Culbreath 12, Nick Everhardt 9, Chrishon Hargrove 2.
