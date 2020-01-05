Jahleer Black

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Catawba Valley Community College men's basketball team had its six-game winning streak snapped on Saturday afternoon in an 80-71 road loss against Bryant & Stratton College at Maury High School.

Jahleer Black paced CVCC (9-5, 4-3 in Region 10) with a career-high 23 points, while fellow sophomores Jonathan McFall and Sal-Bey Young scored 14 points apiece to help lead the charge for the Red Hawks.

Bryant & Stratton (6-8, 4-3 in Region 10) took a 46-29 lead at halftime of Saturday's Region contest, but Catawba Valley opened the second half on an 18-1 run, tying the game at 47-47 with just 12 minutes to go.

Despite that come-from-behind effort, the Bobcats were able to pull away down the stretch behind 17 points from Darrius Tunnell and 15 points from Darius Kemp to come away with the nine-point conference win.

The CVCC men's basketball team will attempt to start a new winning streak on Wednesday when it travels to Jamestown to take on Guilford Tech in Region 10 action.

Tip-off between the Red Hawks and Titans is set for 7 p.m. at the Mary Perry Ragsdale Family YMCA.

