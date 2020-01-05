VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Catawba Valley Community College men's basketball team had its six-game winning streak snapped on Saturday afternoon in an 80-71 road loss against Bryant & Stratton College at Maury High School.
Jahleer Black paced CVCC (9-5, 4-3 in Region 10) with a career-high 23 points, while fellow sophomores Jonathan McFall and Sal-Bey Young scored 14 points apiece to help lead the charge for the Red Hawks.
Bryant & Stratton (6-8, 4-3 in Region 10) took a 46-29 lead at halftime of Saturday's Region contest, but Catawba Valley opened the second half on an 18-1 run, tying the game at 47-47 with just 12 minutes to go.
Despite that come-from-behind effort, the Bobcats were able to pull away down the stretch behind 17 points from Darrius Tunnell and 15 points from Darius Kemp to come away with the nine-point conference win.
The CVCC men's basketball team will attempt to start a new winning streak on Wednesday when it travels to Jamestown to take on Guilford Tech in Region 10 action.
Tip-off between the Red Hawks and Titans is set for 7 p.m. at the Mary Perry Ragsdale Family YMCA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.