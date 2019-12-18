The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team won its third straight game on Tuesday night, knocking off conference foe Wake Tech 85-73 at the Tarlton Complex.
Jonathan McFall paced CVCC (6-4, 3-2 in Region 10) with a team-high 23 points — his third 20-point scoring performance in four games and fourth overall on the season.
The Red Hawks gained a quick double-digit lead in Tuesday’s league game behind a pair of early 3-pointers from guard Zach De La Cruz, and they would hold that advantage for a majority of the first half.
However, Wake Tech (5-7, 5-2) would close the final five minutes of the first half on a 13-2 run, turning CVCC’s 41-27 lead into only a 43-40 deficit at halftime.
Catawba Valley would respond, capitalizing on five offensive fouls by Wake Tech during the first five minutes of the second half. That allowed the Red Hawks to regain their double-digit advantage — one they did not surrender.
Jehlon Johnson and Jahleer Black added 10 points apiece in the victory for CVCC.
The Catawba Valley men’s basketball team will try to extend its winning streak to four games when it returns to the court on Friday for the first of the two-day CVCC Classic at the Tarlton Complex.
The Red Hawks face off with Central Carolina Community College at 6 p.m. Friday before playing Johnston Community College at 3 p.m. Saturday.
