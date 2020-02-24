FAYETTEVILLE — The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team finished the regular season on Saturday with a 73-68 victory against Fayetteville Tech at Reid Ross Classical School.
Jonathan McFall paced the Red Hawks (21-8, 16-6 in Region 10) with 26 points, while Sal-Bey Young added 21.
Fayetteville Tech (14-15, 10-12) took a slim 30-29 lead in the first half of Saturday’s conference contest. Young led Catawba Valley with nine-first half points.
In the second half, McFall and Young took over, combining to score 32 of the Red Hawks’ 44 points during the half. McFall had 20 of those points, while Young added 12.
That 44-38 advantage over Fayetteville Tech in the second half helped push Catawba Valley to the five-point victory — its ninth straight so far this season.
The CVCC men’s basketball team now awaits its fate for the Region 10 tournament, which takes place March 5-7 at North Carolina Wesleyan College.
The Red Hawks have clinched a bye from the play-in round, which takes place on Monday, March 2.
For more information about the Region 10 tournament schedule, be sure to visit www.gocvcc.com.
