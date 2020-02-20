Donovan Evans

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — For the fourth time in program history and the second straight season, the Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team has eclipsed 20 wins.

The Red Hawks (20-8, 15-6 in Region 10) overcame a slow start to defeat host Patrick Henry 96-71 on Wednesday night, clinching their second consecutive 20-win season.

Sophomore Jonathan McFall led CVCC with 21 points — his ninth 20-point game of the season — while freshman Donovan Evans scored a career-high 20 points.

Sophomore Sal-Bey Young and freshman Jehlon Johnson also reached double figures in scoring with 15 and 10 points, respectively.

Catawba Valley held a slim 47-46 lead at halftime against the Patriots (3-21, 3-16) paced by 12 points from Evans and 11 from McFall.

It was a much different story in the second half, though, with the Red Hawks outscoring Patrick Henry 49-25 — led by all 10 of Johnson’s points in the contest.

By virtue of the Red Hawks’ 25-point conference win on Wednesday and a 63-60 loss by Pitt against Louisburg, Catawba Valley has earned a bye from the play-in round in the Region 10 tournament.

The CVCC men’s basketball team concludes its regular season on Saturday with a road conference contest against Fayetteville Tech. Tip-off between the Red Hawks and Trojans is set for 3 p.m.

