Sal-Bey Young

Catawba Valley Community College's Sal-Bey Young (24) puts up a shot as a Central Carolina defender sticks close by during Friday night's CVCC Classic game in Hickory.

 Cody Dalton/Catawba Valley Athletics

Sophomores Byron Sanders, Sal-Bey Young and Jonathan McFall combined for 48 points, leading the Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team to a 84-72 victory against Central Carolina on Friday night during day one of the CVCC Classic at the Tarlton Complex.

Sanders scored a career-high 17 points and added seven rebounds and six assists in the fourth straight win for the Red Hawks, who improved to 7-4 overall on the season.

Young and McFall also both came up one rebound short of recording a double-double in the contest. Young finished Friday’s game with 16 points, nine rebounds, three blocks and three steals, while McFall recorded 15 points and nine rebounds.

Capitalizing on a solid rebounding effort that included nine offensive boards in the first half, CVCC took a 37-31 halftime lead paced by 10 points and three rebounds from Sanders.

Catawba Valley led by as many as 17 points in Friday’s contest, but the Cougars (6-8) cut the lead to just 71-65 with 3:52 to go in the contest before the Red Hawks re-expanded their lead and made free throws down the stretch in the 12-point victory.

The CVCC men’s basketball team finished play at its host Classic on Saturday against Johnston Community College. The Red Hawks return to action when they entertain Lenoir Community College on Jan. 2 at 3 p.m.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Tags

Load comments