The Catawba Valley Community College baseball program will take part in a special “College Series” next month with the Red Hawks playing three games at L.P. Frans Stadium — home of the Class-A Hickory Crawdads.
The first of those games takes place on Wednesday, March 18, in the first-ever regular season matc-up against crosstown rival Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute. First pitch for the single nine-inning game is set for 6 p.m.
Catawba Valley will also play a doubleheader against conference opponent Patrick Henry on Saturday, March 28. Game 1 is set for 1 p.m. with Game 2 set for approximately 4 p.m.
Admission to the matchup between the Red Hawks and Cobras on March 18 is $6 and a $3 charge for parking.
There will be no admission cost for the game between CVCC and Patrick Henry on March 28, but there will still be a $3 cost for parking.
For more on the CVCC baseball schedule, visit www.gocvcc.com.
