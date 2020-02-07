The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team defeated visiting Patrick Henry 82-53 on Wednesday night at the Tarlton Complex, and in the process, tied a school record with its 14th home win of the season.
Freshman John Bean led the Red Hawks (16-8, 11-6 in Region 10) with 17 points, including four made 3-pointers.
Sophomores Jonathan McFall (12 points), Sal-Bey Young (12) and Jeremiah Keith (11) also reached double figures in scoring for CVCC.
Battling early for the lead, Catawba Valley closed the first half on a 12-3 run to take a 37-26 halftime lead against the Patriots (2-16, 2-11). McFall scored a team-high 10 points to lead CVCC in its first-half performance.
The Red Hawks gained separation for good in the second half thanks to the tandem of Bean and sophomore guard Byron Sanders.
Bean, a 6-foot-2 guard from Denver, North Carolina, connected on a trio of 3-pointers off assists from Sanders, pushing CVCC into a comfortable double-digit lead it did not surrender.
Catawba Valley went on to outscore Patrick Henry 45-27 during the second half on its way to the 29-point conference victory — improving its home record to 14-1 overall this winter.
Fresh off its fourth straight win, the CVCC men’s basketball team continues its seven-game homestand with a 3 p.m. contest on Saturday against Southwest Virginia at the Tarlton Complex.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.