Catawba Valley Community College's John Bean (32) drives to the hoop as Patrick Henry's Tyler Dudley (2) defends during Wednesday night's game in Hickory.

The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team defeated visiting Patrick Henry 82-53 on Wednesday night at the Tarlton Complex, and in the process, tied a school record with its 14th home win of the season.

Freshman John Bean led the Red Hawks (16-8, 11-6 in Region 10) with 17 points, including four made 3-pointers.

Sophomores Jonathan McFall (12 points), Sal-Bey Young (12) and Jeremiah Keith (11) also reached double figures in scoring for CVCC.

Battling early for the lead, Catawba Valley closed the first half on a 12-3 run to take a 37-26 halftime lead against the Patriots (2-16, 2-11). McFall scored a team-high 10 points to lead CVCC in its first-half performance.

The Red Hawks gained separation for good in the second half thanks to the tandem of Bean and sophomore guard Byron Sanders.

Bean, a 6-foot-2 guard from Denver, North Carolina, connected on a trio of 3-pointers off assists from Sanders, pushing CVCC into a comfortable double-digit lead it did not surrender.

Catawba Valley went on to outscore Patrick Henry 45-27 during the second half on its way to the 29-point conference victory — improving its home record to 14-1 overall this winter.

Fresh off its fourth straight win, the CVCC men’s basketball team continues its seven-game homestand with a 3 p.m. contest on Saturday against Southwest Virginia at the Tarlton Complex.

