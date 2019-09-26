In a rematch of last year’s District O championship game, the fourth-ranked Catawba Valley Community College volleyball team defeated visiting Walters State Community College 3-0 at the Tarlton Complex on Tuesday afternoon.
Set scores were 25-16, 25-16 and 25-16.
Emma Clark paced CVCC (13-2) with 13 kills and eight blocks (4 solo). Meredith Patterson added eight kills and a team-high 15 digs and Aasia McNeill tallied seven kills, 10 digs and three aces.
The Red Hawks were playing shorthanded with illness and injury to two of their key defensive pieces — sophomore Macy Pope and freshman Caitlin Dailey.
Carrying the load at setter, freshman Amber Barker made a season-high 32 assists, and defensive specialist Abigail Gordon made 13 digs to help aid the effort on defense.
Catawba Valley won the first five points in set one, setting the tone in the match early.
The Red Hawks never trailed the Senators (10-5) until the second set, working back from an early 9-4 deficit to win 21 of the final 28 points to close out the straight sets sweep.
CVCC and Walters State will meet again on Tuesday, Oct. 29, with the potential to play a third time if both teams reach the District O title match, which is being held Nov. 9 at the Tarlton Complex.
The Red Hawks returned to action on Wednesday for a road conference match against USC Salkehatchie in Allendale, South Carolina. CVCC visits Wake Tech Community College next Tuesday at 5 p.m.
