The Catawba Valley Community College baseball team closed out its four-game series opener with a doubleheader split against USC Union at Henkel-Alley Field on Sunday.
The Red Hawks (3-1) won the first game 11-1, but came up short with a late-inning rally in a 2-1 Game 2 loss to the Bantams (2-3).
Game 1
Catawba Valley 11, USC Union 1 (5 innings)
The Red Hawks extended their streak of scoring in consecutive innings to 12 straight, powering their way to a 10-run victory against the Bantams in Sunday’s first game.
It was a big game for CVCC’s outfielders with Jacob Marcos going 2-for-2 at the plate — both of his hits were triples. He also recorded an RBI.
Fellow outfielders Jackson Brown and Malik Stephens both drove in a team-high two RBIs each.
Catawba Valley’s Noah Love hit his second home run in as many days during Sunday’s opening contest — a solo shot to left field in the bottom of the third inning — while the Red Hawks’ Mac Beam added an RBI double in the fifth inning.
On the mound, CVCC sophomore starter Andrew Patrick earned his first win of 2020. In four innings, Patrick allowed six hits, one earned run and struck out five batters.
Reliever Noah Eaker closed out the final inning for Catawba Valley, striking out two of the three batters he faced.
Game 2
USC Union 2, Catawba Valley 1
Struggling to muster hits and runs at the plate, the Red Hawks rallied late, but came up short in their first loss of the season on Sunday afternoon.
The Bantams loaded the bases in the first inning with no outs to put themselves in position to score first.
However, CVCC starting pitcher Connor Patterson struck out the next two batters and forced the third to ground out to hold off the early challenge.
The Red Hawks also had a chance to gain the lead in the first inning. Jacob Marcos led off the inning with a single, took second base on an error and advanced to third on a fly out, but a pair of strikeouts by the Bantams ended the potential threat.
Both teams were retired in order during the second and third innings before USC Union capitalized on a walk, balk, groundout and passed ball in the fourth inning to take a 1-0 lead in the contest.
CVCC’s offensive woes continued. The Red Hawks stranded six runners on base in Sunday’s finale, including four in scoring position.
Catawba Valley loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning but was unable to capitalize and score.
The Bantams added to their lead in the top of the sixth inning, scoring on an error at third base to make it a 2-0 game.
Searching for a late spark in the bottom of the seventh inning, freshman Colt Byars came up big in a pinch-hit situation, connecting with his first collegiate home run to make it a 2-1 game.
Despite that late surge, the Red Hawks lined out and flew out for the final two outs to end the contest, giving the Bantams the one-run victory.
Patterson allowed just two hits, one walk and struck out five batters in three innings of work in his first career start on the mound for Catawba Valley.
CVCC relievers Jarrett Penland and Nic Roser combined to close out the final four innings, allowing a total of three hits, one earned run, and two walks and striking out three batters.
The CVCC baseball team returns to action on Thursday for its first road games of the 2020 campaign. The Red Hawks travel to Gaffney, South Carolina, for a doubleheader against the Limestone JV team. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.
