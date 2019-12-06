Freshman MaKayla Weaver scored a career-high 27 points, leading the Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team to a 100-49 conference-opening victory against Lenoir Community College on Wednesday afternoon at the Tarlton Complex.
Despite making 9 of 17 shots during the first quarter, the Red Hawks (6-0, 1-0 in Region 10) only led 19-13 after the opening stanza after committing six turnovers.
Making some adjustments, CVCC started the second quarter on a 12-0 run, which helped power it to a comfortable lead it did not surrender. Catawba Valley outscored Lenoir 30-7 during the second quarter.
Bidding for her fourth straight double-double, Red Hawk forward Aaliyah Chaplin came up just short, but had another impressive stat line with 16 points, six rebounds, six steals and four blocks.
Fellow CVCC freshman Jordan Jenkins tied her career high in scoring with 18 points while also grabbing six rebounds. Weaver also recorded six rebounds.
Sophomore guard Aniya Taylor helped facilitate Catawba Valley’s offense, recording a career-best 11 assists. She also tallied nine points and added four steals defensively.
The CVCC women’s basketball team continues conference play on Saturday at 1 p.m. in a makeup game in Region 10 play against Fayetteville Tech — the first contest of a doubleheader that also features the Red Hawk men’s basketball team in action.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Davidson County 83, Catawba Valley 74
Despite a second-half rally, CVCC dropped its second Region 10 game in a loss to host Davidson County on Wednesday night in Thomasville.
The Red Hawks (3-4, 1-2 in Region 10) fell into an early 50-28 deficit at halftime after encountering some first-half foul trouble.
Despite trailing by 22 points, CVCC would work its way back to eventually tie Davidson County at 58-58 with just nine minutes remaining in the contest. Jonathan McFall led the second-half charge for Catawba Valley, scoring 15 of his game-high 21 points during the half.
However, the Storm continued to capitalize on more foul trouble by the Red Hawks, making 15 of 25 free chances during the second half, including six apiece from Jamarius Hairston and Tim Boulware, to seal Davidson County’s win. Hairston led all scorers with 25 points.
Point guard Byron Sanders also reached double figures in scoring for CVCC with 13 points in Wednesday’s game.
The CVCC men’s basketball team is back in action Saturday, playing in the second game of a home doubleheader at the Tarlton Complex at 3 p.m. The Red Hawks face off against Pasco-Hernando (Florida) — the first matchup between the two schools in men’s basketball since Nov. 19, 2016.
