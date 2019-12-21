The Catawba Valley Community College baseball team has officially released its 2020 schedule.
The Red Hawks start their 11th baseball season in program history on Saturday, Feb. 15 with a home doubleheader against Division I USC Union. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.
“We are very excited about the 2020 season and the opportunities to have our guys go out and face really good competition,” said CVCC head baseball coach Paul Rozzelle. “It’s a long season, and we are going to be tested, but we also get the opportunity to kind of see what we are made of and also put together a team and find the guys that we believe are going to give us the best chance as we go into regionals.”
New to the schedule this year will be a home-and-home matchup with rival Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute. The Red Hawks and the Division III Cobras battle on the diamond for the first time on Wednesday, March 18 at Henkel-Alley Field before clashing again Wednesday, April 8 in Hudson.
Another addition to the schedule is a contest against new conference member Southwest Virginia. The Red Hawks travel to Richlands, Virginia for a three-game Region 10 set March 21-22.
For the first time in four years, the Red Hawks will also battle nearby Surry Community College. CVCC travels to Dobson to battle the DIII Knights in a doubleheader on Thursday, April 23.
The 2020 CVCC baseball schedule features 56 regular-season games, including 13 games in the month of February, 19 games in March and 21 games in April.
The final three games of the regular season take place May 2-3, 2020 on the road against Fayetteville Tech.
Following the regular season, the Red Hawks participate in the South Atlantic District tournament May 7-11 in Burlington with the winner advancing to the National Junior College Athletic Association World Series in Enid, Oklahoma May 23-30.
“We are looking forward to the challenge of the year,” Rozzelle said. “We have a lot of high expectations out of this group — not necessarily in terms of wins and losses, but in terms of how we play the game. We are ready to get after it.”
The CVCC baseball team unofficially kicks off its season on Thursday, Jan. 30 with the First Pitch Banquet, which also features the Red Hawks’ softball program.
For a complete look at the 2020 Catawba Valley baseball schedule and for more information about the First Pitch Banquet, visit www.gocvcc.com.
