The Catawba Valley Community College bass fishing team has released its 2020 schedule and roster.
This spring’s bass fishing team consists of eight members — seven of whom return to the squad from this past fall’s first-ever team, including Lane Bailey, Spencer Black, Jeremy Dellinger, Nathan Dellinger, Caleb Lonca, Adam Seagle and Nathan Smith.
The lone new edition to the Red Hawks is freshman angler Megan O’Neill — a Monroe native and Central Academy of Technology and Arts alumnus.
These Red Hawk anglers open the season on Friday, Feb. 7 in a Fishing League Worldwide tournament on Lake Seminole on the Georgia/Florida border.
“We are all excited about this schedule,” said CVCC bass fishing head coach Angela Mayo. “The team will have the opportunity to travel to a lot of diverse fisheries, including Lake Guntersville, which is one of those ‘bucket list’ lakes. I’m really looking forward to seeing the team in action.”
CVCC will participate in three FLW tournaments, three B.A.S.S. tournaments and one BoatUS Championship event during the year.
The one-day FLW tournaments take place on Lake Seminole (Feb. 7), on Lake Guntersville in Alabama (April 24) and on Lake Hartwell on the South Carolina/Georgia border (Oct. 16).
The Red Hawks’ B.A.S.S. tournament schedule includes a trio of three-day events on Smith Lake in Cullman, Alabama (Feb. 27-29), on Lake Hartwell (March 26-28) and on Cumberland Lake in Kentucky (May 6-8).
The lone BoatUS Championship tournament that the Red Hawks will participate in takes place May 21-23 on Pickwick Lake in Tennessee.
Along with these tournaments, the Red Hawks will also participate in several intrasquad tournaments, which will determine seeding for the larger tournaments.
Note: CVCC recently held a team bass fishing tournament, with Jeremy Dellinger reeling in the largest five-bass limit during the event on Mountain Island Lake in Charlotte last Saturday. He caught 8.22 pounds of bass, which included two bass of at least 12 inches (no more than 13 7/8) and three bass of 14 or more inches.
Lane Bailey came in second with a total haul of 6.69 pounds, while Nathan Dellinger finished just behind in third with 6.68 pounds of bass, including the biggest bass of the day at 3.43 pounds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.