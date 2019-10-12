CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The fifth-ranked Catawba Valley Community College volleyball program earned its 20th victory of the season, defeating host Chattanooga State 3-0 on Thursday afternoon.
Set scores were 25-15, 25-15 and 25-11.
Sophomore middle hitter Sage Harrington led the Red Hawks (20-3) with nine kills. Freshman outsider hitter Aasia McNeill and sophomore right side Siena Naotala combined for 14 kills (seven each), while freshman outside hitter Lilly Weaver added six kills.
Defensively, CVCC sophomore libero and captain Bre Myers recorded a team-high 12 digs, and freshman middle hitter Hanne Cooke tallied a team-best four blocks.
This marks the 11th straight season that CVCC has reached the 20-win mark — all 11 of those seasons coming under head coach Shannon Hudson.
The CVCC volleyball team returned to action on Friday for the first day of the Wallace State Fall Bash in Hanceville, Alabama.
The Red Hawks opened the Bash against Region 10 rival Spartanburg Methodist (10-10) at 6 p.m. The match was the second in two weeks that the two teams have played against one another. CVCC won 3-0 against SMC during last weekend’s fifth annual Valley Invitational.
Catawba Valley also played Division II Cleveland State (8-12) at 9 p.m. Friday.
The results of the Red Hawks’ two Friday matches determined who they face in pool play at the event today.
