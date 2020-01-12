The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team earned its 10th win of the season on Saturday in Hickory, knocking off conference foe Fayetteville Tech 93-85 at the Tarlton Complex.
Jonathan McFall led the Red Hawks (10-6, 5-4 in Region 10) with 22 points. It was McFall’s fifth 20-point scoring output this season and his first since Dec. 17.
Four other Catawba Valley men’s basketball players reached double figures in scoring in Saturday’s Region 10 contest, including Jeremiah Keith (12 points), Tony Hauser (12), Byron Sanders (10) and Donovan Evans (10).
Tied 13-13 early in the first half, CVCC used a 10-0 run to gain control of the lead against the Trojans (5-8, 4-6 in Region 10). Evans made two 3-pointers during that early run, helping the Red Hawks gain a 23-13 advantage.
Despite its early deficit, Fayetteville Tech rallied, working its way back to trail only 48-47 at halftime. Hauser led Catawba Valley in the first half with 10 points, while Evans and Sanders scored eight points each.
CVCC held a slim lead during the first five minutes of the second half, but it managed to slowly pull away thanks to 16 second-half points by McFall.
The CVCC men’s basketball team will try to continue its positive momentum when it returns to the court tonight in a pivotal Region 10 contest against conference leader Davidson County. Tip-off between the Red Hawks and Storm is set for 7 p.m. at the Tarlton Complex.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
CVCC 80, Wake Tech 57
The 12th-ranked CVCC women’s basketball team used a strong second half, including a 27-point third quarter, to pull away from Wake Tech in a conference road victory on Saturday afternoon in Raleigh.
Aniya Taylor and Alliyah Chaplin led the Red Hawks (11-1, 4-0 in Region 10) with 24 and 23 points, respectively. Tazah Hardin also reached double digits in scoring for Catawba Valley with 10 points in the contest.
Paced by 10 first-half points by Chaplin, CVCC gained a 32-31 lead at halftime against Wake Tech (9-4, 5-3 in Region 10).
Erupting out of the break, the Red Hawks outscored the Eagles 27-10 in the third quarter. Taylor led the charge with 14 points during the quarter, and she scored 19 of her 24 points during the second half.
Catawba Valley would go on to outscore Wake Tech 48-26 during the second half en route to the 23-point Region 10 victory.
The CVCC women’s basketball team returns to action on Wednesday for another conference road contest against Fayetteville Tech. Tip-off between the Red Hawks and Trojans is set for 6 p.m. in Fayetteville.
