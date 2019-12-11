In its final home game of the 2019 calendar year, the Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team held off a resilient USC Salkehatchie squad for an 58-43 conference win on Tuesday afternoon at the Tarlton Complex.
Aniya Taylor led CVCC (7-0, 2-0 in Region 10) in the win with 19 points and five rebounds, while Aaliyah Chaplin added 12 points, five rebounds and a career-high six assists.
Leading 5-4 early in Tuesday’s game, the Red Hawks went on an 11-0 run during the first quarter, including a pair of 3-pointers by Taylor, to take a 16-5 advantage.
Despite encountering some early foul trouble, CVCC held its double-digit advantage, taking a 29-17 lead into the halftime break.
Both teams battled offensive fouls with 16 total committed in Tuesday’s contest — nine on the Indians and seven on the Red Hawks.
Trailing late, USC Salkehatchie (7-5, 5-2 in Region 10) closed to within six points of the lead with just 8:57 left in the game, but the Red Hawks made all eight of their free throws down the stretch to seal their second conference win.
Catawba Valley sophomore Ivy Eller added seven points and five rebounds, and she also drew a team-high three charges, while freshman Ariana Montgomery recorded a team-best eight rebounds and also drew three charges in the game.
After completing a string of eight straight home games to start its season, the CVCC women hit the road on Saturday against conference foe Cape Fear.
Tipoff between the Red Hawks and Sea Devils is set for 2 p.m. in Wilmington.
