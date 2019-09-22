The sixth-ranked Catawba Valley Community College volleyball program went 3-0 on the first day of the Region Xtravaganza on Friday afternoon at the Tarlton Complex.
With the three victories, the Red Hawks improved their record to 10-2 overall on the season and 3-0 in Region 10 play.
CVCC also extended its historic winning streak in Region matches to 129.
No. 6 Catawba Valley 3, Lenoir 0
The Red Hawks tallied 17 aces, knocking off the Lancers in CVCC’s 2019 conference opener on Friday afternoon.
Set scores were 25-9, 25-11 and 25-16.
Aasia McNeill paced Catawba Valley with 10 kills and six aces, while Sage Harrington added five kills, four blocks and one ace.
CVCC recorded six aces in the first set and added seven and four aces in the second and third sets, respectively, on their way to the three-set sweep against Lenoir in Region play.
No. 6 Catawba Valley 3, Louisburg 0
The Red Hawks tallied 41 kills, knocking off the Hurricanes in straight sets during CVCC’s second game of the Region Xtravaganza on Friday.
Set scores were 25-3, 25-14 and 25-13.
Sage Harrington led Catawba Valley in a balanced offensive effort with eight kills. Emma Clark added seven kills and McNeill tallied six kills.
No. 6 Catawba Valley 3, Cape Fear 0
Trailing early in each of the first two sets, the Red Hawks rallied to earn a straight sets conference victory against the Sea Devils.
Set scores were 25-21, 25-15 and 25-17.
Meredith Patterson made a season-high 11 kills to pace Catawba Valley.
The Red Hawks finished play at their host Region Xtravaganza on Saturday morning with matches against Pitt and Fayetteville Tech. They host Walters State Community College in their next match on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
