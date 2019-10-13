HANCEVILLE, Ala. — The fifth-ranked Catawba Valley Community College volleyball team won both of its match ups during the first day of the Wallace State Fall Bash on Friday night.
The Red Hawks (22-3) defeated Region 10 rival in Division I Spartanburg Methodist for the second straight week before closing out Friday with a straight sets victory against Division II Cleveland State.
No. 5 Catawba Valley 3, Spartanburg Methodist 0
Fending off a pesky Pioneer squad, the Red Hawks swept Region 10 Spartanburg Methodist to open play at the Fall Bash on Friday afternoon.
Set scores were 29-27, 25-19 and 26-24.
Sophomore middle hitter Emma Clark powered CVCC with 12 kills and six blocks, while freshman setter Amber Barker added five kills 12 assists and a team-high three aces.
Defensively, sophomore captain Macy Pope recorded 11 digs and a team-best 18 assists, while sophomore libero Bre Myers led the Red Hawks in digs with 16.
No. 5 Catawba Valley 3, Cleveland State 0
The Red Hawks closed out their first day of action in Alabama with a dominant victory against the Region 7 Cougars.
Set scores were 25-11, 25-8 and 25-8.
Middle hitters Clark and Sage Harrington led the attack for CVCC in the win. Clark recorded a team-high eight kills and four blocks, while Harrington tallied six kills and three blocks.
Catawba Valley freshman outside Lilly Weaver added five kills, and she tied for the team lead in aces with three.
Defensively, Myers recorded a team-high 15 digs for the Red Hawks, and setters Pope (14) and Barker (12) combined for 26 assists.
Following its two victories on Friday, the CVCC volleyball team participated in pool play to finish play at the Wallace State Fall Bash on Saturday.
