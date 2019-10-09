The third-ranked Catawba Valley Community College volleyball team capped a successful fifth Valley Invitational on Saturday with a pair of victories at the Tarlton Complex.
The Red Hawks finished their annual event with a 3-1 record after two matches each on Friday and Saturday.
“I’m so proud of how the girls played together and got three wins,” said CVCC head volleyball coach Shannon Hudson. “I wish we could have gotten four, but that’s OK. I won’t be too upset. It was nice competition, and there were some good lessons learned. It will help us moving forward.”
With the victories, the Red Hawks improved to 18-3 overall on the season ahead of Tuesday’s home conference match against Davidson County Community College. CVCC also visits Chattanooga State Community College on Thursday.
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
Owens 3, Catawba Valley 1
Tied at one set apiece through two sets, the Red Hawks came up short against the Express in thrilling third and fourth sets in a 3-1 loss on Friday morning.
Set scores were 21-25, 25-17, 25-23 and 26-24.
Meredith Patterson, Emma Clark and Aasia McNeill each tallied 12 kills to lead CVCC on offense.
Clark added seven blocks on defense, while Bre Myers made a team-best 10 digs. Freshman Amber Barker led Catawba Valley with 20 assists.
Catawba Valley 3, Wallace State 1The Red Hawks remained tough through a pair of early extra-point set wins and held off a late charge from the Lions to give them their first loss of the season in Friday’s second match.
Set scores were 31-29, 26-24, 20-25 and 25-21.
Clark led the Red Hawks with 15 kills and 10 blocks, while Patterson also tallied 15 digs and made 18 digs on defense.
Myers made a team-high 22 digs.
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
Catawba Valley 3, Pasco-Hernando 0
The Red Hawks defeated the Bobcats for the fourth time in the past five meetings, winning in straight sets to open the second day of play at the Valley Invitational on Saturday morning.
Set scores were 25-19, 27-25 and 25-13.
Clark led the Red Hawks with 14 kills and five blocks, Patterson added eight kills and 12 digs and Macy Pope made 14 assists and 16 digs.
Defensively, McNeill tallied a team-best 18 digs for CVCC, while Amber Barker made a team-high 18 assists.
Catawba Valley 3, Spartanburg Methodist 0
The Red Hawks closed out their host event with a straight sets sweep against the Pioneers on Saturday afternoon.
Set scores were 25-14, 25-22 and 25-14.
Clark and Patterson both recorded 10 kills to lead CVCC. Clark added six blocks (2 solo) in the win.
Defensively, Myers made a team-high 15 digs for Catawba Valley and McNeill added 12 digs.
At the net, Red Hawk setters Pope (13) and Barker (12) combined for 25 assists.
