The Catawba Valley Community College volleyball team celebrates after winning the Southeast District championship on Nov. 9 in Hickory. Players for CVCC include Macy Pope, Olivia Ramsey, Aasia McNeill, Amber Barker, Sage Harrington, Caitlin Dailey, Meredith Patterson, Hanne Cooke, Lilly Weaver, Bre Myers, Abigail Gordon, Rachel Delcamp, Emma Clark, Camryn Bess, Saniya Harris, Anna Clarke and Siena Naotala. Head coach Shannon Hudson is assisted by Mark Wimberly.