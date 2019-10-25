Emma Clark

Catawba Valley Community College's Emma Clark (13) goes for a tip during Wednesday's match against Belmont Abbey in Hickory.

 Cody Dalton/Catawba Valley Athletics

The fifth-ranked Catawba Valley Community College volleyball team celebrated “Sophomore Night” in style on Wednesday, defeating NCAA Division II Belmont Abbey in straight sets at the Tarlton Complex.

Set scores were 25-20, 25-20 and 25-16.

Middle hitter Emma Clark paced CVCC (27-4) with 16 kills and four blocks. It was Clark’s second straight match with 16 kills, which are one off her season-high of 17 set on Oct. 1.

Outside hitter Aasia McNeill added eight kills for the Red Hawks, and middle Sage Harrington recorded six kills.

Defensively, libero Bre Myers made a team-high 12 digs, while setter Macy Pope led CVCC in service aces (3) and assists (18).

After winning sets one and two in close fashion, Catawba Valley won the first 11 points of the third set before coasting to their 27th victory in 2019.

The Red Hawks (10-0 in Region 10) returned to conference play on the road Thursday against Surry Community College (14-5, 7-2). They visit Walters State Community College in their regular-season finale next Tuesday.

