Rallying from down 19 points, the Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team stunned visiting Guilford Tech on Wednesday night, winning 91-87 at the Tarlton Complex.
Jahleer Black led the Red Hawks (14-8, 9-6 in Region 10) with a career-high 25 points and 14 rebounds, while Sal-Bey Young added a double-double of his own with 17 points and 16 rebounds.
Committing 16 turnovers during the first half, CVCC fell behind 49-37 at halftime against Guilford Tech.
The Titans (11-8, 6-7 in Region 10) continued their torrid pace in the second half, taking their biggest lead of the game with 12:48 left in the contest when they went ahead 70-51.
Despite that large deficit, the Red Hawks continued to fight, capitalizing on late foul trouble by Guilford Tech to outscore them 33-13 during the next nine-plus minutes.
A three-point play by sophomore guard Byron Sanders put Catawba Valley ahead 84-83 with just 3:21 left in the contest. It was CVCC’s first lead since going ahead 12-11 at the 13:59 mark of the first half.
Trading the lead five times during the game’s final three minutes, the Red Hawks gained the advantage for good in the contest when Young drove to the basket for a layup with just 55.2 seconds remaining for the eventual game-winning score.
The CVCC men’s basketball team completes a three-game homestand with a 3 p.m. contest on Saturday against Bryant & Stratton (Virginia) at the Tarlton Complex.
