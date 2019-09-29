Catawba Valley Community College and Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute are coming together next month to not only celebrate the birth of a baseball rivalry, but also to bring both school’s communities together.
The Red Hawks and Cobras are hosting a special tailgate event on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. before the two schools’ baseball programs collide at Beaver Field at Smith Stadium on the campus of Appalachian State University in Boone.
The tailgate is open to the faculty, staff and alumni of both CVCC and CCC&TI. An RSVP will be required. Follow both school’s websites and social media for more information on how to RSVP.
Hamburgers and hot dogs will be served at the tailgate. Those attending are asked to please bring their own chair and beverages.
T-shirts commemorating the area rivalry will also be available.
This tailgate event will kick off a series of competitions between the Red Hawks and Cobras, who square off next in men’s basketball on Wednesday, Nov. 6, in Hudson. The CVCC and CCC&TI men’s and women’s basketball teams play a doubleheader on Tuesday, Nov. 26, in Hickory.
The Red Hawks and Cobras will also square off on the baseball and softball diamonds this upcoming spring. This is the inaugural seasons for both school’s softball programs.
This spring marks the 11th season of baseball at CVCC and the inaugural season of baseball at Caldwell.
