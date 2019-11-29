The Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team remained undefeated on the season Tuesday, defeating rival Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute 88-59 at the Tarlton Complex.
The contest was the first matchup between the two teams since Dec. 4, 2016.
Aaliyah Chaplin led the Red Hawks (4-0) with a career-high 30 points, while Jordan Jenkins and Aniya Taylor also reached double figures in scoring with 15 and 14 points, respectively.
Fifteen of Chaplin’s points came in the first half, which helped CVCC take a 42-31 lead at halftime against Caldwell (6-4).
Catawba Valley started the second half on a 14-2 run, which helped grow its advantage en route to the 29-point Region 10 victory against the Division I Cobras.
The CVCC women’s basketball team tries to keep its unbeaten play going when it returns to the court on Sunday for a matchup with the Mount Olive JV squad. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. at the Tarlton Complex.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.