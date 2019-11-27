The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team made it a weekend sweep on Sunday afternoon with a 77-62 victory against CCBC Catonsville at the Tarlton Complex.
Three Red Hawks reached double figures in scoring in Sunday’s victory, including sophomores Zach De La Cruz (17 points) and Jonathan McFall (14) and freshman Charles Bryson (12).
Catawba Valley (3-2) gained a 42-20 halftime lead powered by 14 points from De La Cruz, including four made 3-pointers, as well as 11 points from McFall.
The Cardinals (3-3) outscored the Red Hawks in the second half, but only by a seven-point margin (42-35), allowing CVCC to close out its 15-point non-conference victory.
The CVCC men’s basketball team returned to the court on Tuesday when it played the second game of a home doubleheader against rival Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute at the Tarlton Complex. The Red Hawks’ next contest is scheduled for Dec. 4 at Davidson County Community College.
Note: The Red Hawks began the weekend with a 71-46 home win over Pitt Community College on Saturday. Bryson led CVCC with 18 points in that contest, with Sal-Bey Young adding 14 and Byron Sanders finishing with 13.
