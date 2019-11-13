Fresh off their eighth straight Region 10 title, the Catawba Valley Community College volleyball team clinched a return trip to the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II Volleyball National Tournament in Charleston, West Virginia, Nov. 21-23, with a 3-0 sweep of Region 7 champion Walters State on Saturday at the Tarlton Complex.
For the first time in recent history, the two region champions would face off in a one-game playoff for the national tournament bid. Last year Walters State entered the Region 10 tournament and lost out to Catawba Valley in the championship game.
Needing to beat Walters State for the fourth time this season, the Red Hawks entered the Southeast District title match minus some primary players. Region 10 Player of the Year Emma Clark was out with an injury, as were second team all-region Meredith Patterson and defensive specialist Abigail Gordon.
However, the remainder of the team responded, defeating Walters State in straight sets 25-17, 25-15 and 25-13. Aasia McNeill led the Red Hawk hitters with 11 kills and Sage Harrington added 9 kills while hitting .467. McNeil, Harrington and Hanne Cooke each added four blocks and Macy Pope led the team with 12 assists.
The Red Hawks will head to the national tournament for the second straight year on Wednesday, Nov. 20, and tournament play will open up on Thursday, Nov. 21. The NJCAA will announce seeding later this week, with the Red Hawks currently ranked fifth in the final poll of the season.
