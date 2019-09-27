Following a solid performance last week at the Region X-travaganza, Catawba Valley Community College volleyball sophomore Emma Clark has been named the National Junior College Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Week.
The NJCAA announced the honor on Wednesday afternoon.
Clark was stunned when she found out that she had received the weekly national honor.
“I was in shock,” Clark said. “I honestly wasn’t expecting it. I’m really happy and blessed for it. I’m thankful for our passers and our setters. I couldn’t have done it without them. Overall, it’s a team effort.”
A 6-foot-2 middle hitter, Clark compiled 39 kills and just four errors during this past weekend’s Region X-travaganza event at the Tarlton Complex, helping the fourth-ranked Red Hawks win all five of their matches.
The highlight of her weekend came during the Red Hawks’ match against Louisburg on Friday when she tallied a season-high .778 hitting percentage.
Clark’s focus hasn’t been on stats, but rather about getting better on the court.
“I’ve been trying to minimize errors,” she said. “Last year, I didn’t even look at stats. They didn’t cross my mind. I just wanted to play the game and be passionate. I was nervous about everything. This year, I am more calm. I want to be able to continue to improve.”
Through Tuesday, Clark led the Red Hawks in kills (126), kills per set (2.74), hitting percentage (.447), blocks (45), blocks per set (0.98), points (167) and points per set (3.6).
The Boone native and Watauga High School graduate is only 62 blocks away from breaking the all-time Red Hawk career block record held by Anna Henderson (311).
“It’s pretty cool to leave a legacy,” Clark said. “I wasn’t expecting that. Blocking is fun. Everyone loves blocking, but it’s hard. It’s a lot of mental work because you have to read the setter. Anna Henderson is a stud. I’ve talked to her a few times. I see her as a role model. I don’t know how far away I am from it, but it’d be pretty cool to have that record.”
This marks five seasons and the second in a row that the Red Hawks have had at least one national player of the week.
Clark also becomes the first-ever Catawba Valley volleyball player to win a national weekly honor twice in a career.
“To keep playing and to keep working hard you have to be passionate about the sport,” Clark said. “I believe that all of our volleyball players at CVCC are passionate about the sport. Our goal and mindset isn’t to get awards. It’s to win as a team. Lately, we’ve been trying to be a family and push each other to be better.”
