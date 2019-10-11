Catawba Valley Community College sophomore volleyball player Emma Clark continued setting milestones on Wednesday, becoming the first Red Hawk player to win two weekly honors from the National Junior College Athletic Association in a single season.
The 6-foot-2 middle blocker from Boone was named the NJCAA’s Division II Defensive Player of the Week — two weeks after she received the association’s Offensive Player of the Week honor.
“It’s crazy. I’m blessed for it,” Clark said. “I never expected it. It’s not what I’m trying to pursue. I just play the game. I guess this is just the outcome. I couldn’t without my team, my coaches and everyone that supports me.”
Last week, Clark once again dominated on the block, recording 29 blocks (1.70 per set) during the five matches played by the Red Hawks.
Catawba Valley went 4-1 during those matches, including knocking off previously unbeaten 12th-ranked Division I Wallace State during the team’s fifth annual Valley Invitational.
Clark’s approach last week and every week is a simple one.
“I just play the game. I do what I can,” she said. “I do my best. Everyone wants to do their best and everyone has their own part on the court. We all have our own jobs. We practice every day. We just grow to get better.”
Clark currently ranks 13th in the nation in blocks per set (1.21) and 32nd in total blocks (80).
She is only 27 blocks away from breaking the all-time career record at Catawba Valley for blocks, which is held by former Red Hawk and UNC Charlotte standout Anna Henderson, who registered 311 blocks during the 2013 and 2014 seasons.
Clark and the Red Hawks returned to action on Thursday when they traveled to play Chattanooga State Community College.
Catawba Valley’s match against CSCC was its final contest before the Red Hawks make their way to Hanceville, Alabama, for the Wallace State Fall Bash this weekend.
During the first day of the Fall Bash today, CVCC plays Region 10 rival Spartanburg Methodist as well as Cleveland State Community College (Tennessee) before entering pool play on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.