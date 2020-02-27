For the second time in the 2019-20 season, Catawba Valley Community College sophomore women’s basketball player Alliyah Chaplin has been honored with a weekly award from the National Junior College Athletic Association.
Chaplin was named the NJCAA Division II Player of the Week for games played during the week of Feb. 17-23 on Wednesday.
The 6-foot sophomore from Chapel Hill averaged 27.0 points, 11.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game last week, leading the eighth-ranked Red Hawks (22-1, 15-0 in Region 10) to a perfect 3-0 week on the court.
The biggest performance of the week for Chaplin came on Feb. 21 when she scored 33 points in a 66-60 victory against USC Salkehatchie.
That scoring output gave Chaplin the second-most 30-point scoring games in CVCC women’s basketball program history (4), and she only trails former Red Hawk standout Anika Jones for the most all-time (5 from 2012-14).
Chaplin has also registered 15 double-doubles this season — the second most in a Catawba Valley career behind only Sherry Johnson, who recorded 18 last season.
Fresh off her weekly award, Chaplin and the CVCC women’s basketball team compete next on Thursday, March 5 at the Region 10 tournament, which takes place at Patrick Henry Community College in Martinsville, Virginia.
Catawba Valley enters the tournament as the top seed after clinching its third Region 10 regular-season championship.
ALL-TIME NJCAA WEEKLY AWARD WINNERS — CVCC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Alliyah Chaplin, guard/forward — Dec. 9-15, 2019
Alliyah Chaplin, guard/forward — Feb. 17-23, 2020
