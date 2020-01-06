NORFOLK, Va. — The 15th-ranked Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team remained undefeated in Region 10 play on Sunday with a 67-47 road victory against Bryant & Stratton at Maury High School.
Sophomore forward Alliyah Chaplin paced the Red Hawks (10-1, 3-0 in Region 10) with 20 points — her fourth game this season with at least 20 points scored.
Sophomore guard Tazah Hardin and freshman guard Ariana Montgomery added 14 points apiece in the win for Catawba Valley.
CVCC took a commanding 36-14 lead at halftime paced by 13 points from Chaplin and eight points from Hardin.
Leading by 22 points at halftime, the Red Hawks were outscored by the Bobcats by only two points in the second half, and Catawba Valley’s first-half advantage was more than enough to secure it the 20-point conference win.
The CVCC women’s basketball team returns to action on Wednesday when it hosts conference foe Guilford Tech at the Tarlton Complex. Tip-off between the Red Hawks and Titans is set for 6 p.m.
