The North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s basketball playoffs get underway tonight with 13 girls' teams competing from the three area conferences.
Freedom received the West Region’s No. 1 seed in the 3A playoffs. In the 2A West Region, East Burke snagged a second seed. Among Catawba County schools, Newton-Conover received the highest seed, getting a No. 3 seed in 2A. The Red Devils and East Burke could meet in the state quarterfinals next week. But, there’s a lot to play out before then. Here is a look at the first round games.
2A GIRLS
No. 30 East Rutherford (14-10) at No. 3 Newton-Conover (24-2)
Since a loss to Hickory to end the 2019 calendar year, the Red Devils have won 16 straight, which included the South Fork 2A Conference tournament championship. Newton-Conover put freshman Cassidy Geddes in as the starting point guard and moved forward Grace Loftin into the power forward slot. All of that has helped to create more offense to compliment senior center Chyna Cornwell. East Rutherford finished fourth in the Southwestern 2A Conference. The Cavaliers have won four straight first-round playoff games. Next up: No.14 Bandys or No. 19 Pisgah
No. 19 Pisgah (17-9) at No. 14 Bandys (19-6)
Bandys finished second in the South Fork 2A Conference and advanced to the semifinals of the conference tournament. Led by all-conference players Logan Dutka and Macy Rummage, the Trojans are looking for their first playoff win anywhere since 2016 and the first at home since 2015. Pisgah finished in a tie with Brevard for second in the Mountain Six 2A Conference. Having split the regular season contests, Pisgah lost to the Blue Devils in the conference tournament semifinal for the automatic bid. However, the Black Bears were ranked 25th by MaxPreps and easily received an at-large bid. Next up: No. 3 Newton-Conover or No. 30 East Rutherford.
No. 23 East Lincoln (16-10) at No. 10 Bunker Hill (20-7)
Led by Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference player of the year Addie Wray, Bunker Hill finished second in the conference and was the runner-up in the league’s post-season tournament last week. Assisting Wray for the Bears offense is career 1,000-points scorer Madison Stotts. A year ago, the Bears won their first playoff game since 2009. East Lincoln finished in a tie for third with Maiden, but received a No. 4 seed in the tournament. The Mustangs are led by senior guard Brianna Tadlock (21 ppg). The Mustangs return to the playoffs for the first time since 2017 and are looking for their first playoff win since 2010. Next up: No. 7 Franklin or No. 26 Smoky Mountain.
No. 31 Central Davidson (11-12) at No. 2 East Burke (24-3)
Another year, another clean slate in conference play for East Burke. The Cavaliers completed their third sweep of Northwestern Foothills 2A opponents and have just four losses in any conference in five seasons. The Cavaliers are a strong contender to get back to their first regional since 2017. East Burke has a good inside-outside presence with post player Riley Haas (13 points, 8 rebounds per game) and guard Ashlyn Stilwell (11.2 ppg). Central Davidson went to the fourth round of the 3A playoffs in 2016, and then proceeded to win just 13 games the next three years. The Spartans are one of seven teams from the Central Carolina 2A Conference to make the playoffs. Next up: No. 15 West Stanley or No. 18 West Wilkes
No. 28 Maiden (14-13) at No. 5 Mountain Heritage (19-6)
After missing the playoffs last year, Maiden returns to the postseason with a tall task – trying to dethrone the defending 2A champions. However, after standing toe-to-toe with Newton-Conover in the South Fork 2A Conference tournament final last Saturday, the Blue Devils won’t be intimidated by the Cougars. Point guard Gracie Arrowood runs a balanced offense that has just one player averaging double figures in points (Cree Bass 10.7 points per game). Maiden’s last playoff win came in 2017. Mountain Heritage won the Mountain Highlands 1A/2A Conference but lost in the conference final to Mitchell. The Cougars have won at least won playoff game each year since 2010. Next up: No. 12 Brevard or No. 21 Surry Central.
No. 20 Patton (15-10) at No. 13 R-S Central (19-7)
Patton comes into the playoffs on a bit of a slump with three losses in the last five games. With a chance to finish in a tie for second in the Northwestern Foothills 2A and play Bunker Hill for the league’s second automatic bid in the conference tournament, the Panthers dropped the conference finale at Draughn. That lost dropped them to a No. 20 seed and it will have to make a playoff run on the road. Patton has yet to win a 2A playoff game and hasn’t won any at all since a win at Asheville in the 3A tournament in 2013. They are led by Reece Fisher (17.1 ppg) and Zakiah King (12.9 rpg). R-S Central was second in the Southwestern Athletic 2A Conference and lost to Shelby in the tournament final. The Hilltoppers have won first-round games five years in a row. Next up: No. 4 Forbush or No. 29 North Surry.
No. 27 Draughn (12-14) at No. 6 Shelby (21-1)
Draughn upset Patton’s hopes for an automatic playoff bid with a win at home in the regular season finale. The Wildcats then lost to East Burke in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference semifinal. Draughn has just two playoff wins in its history, both coming in 2009. As former conference foes from 2013 to 2017, Shelby won six of the eight meetings. The Golden Lions easily blitzed through the Southwestern 2A Conference. The only loss was a game Shelby had to forfeit to Burns. Next up: No. 11 West Stokes or No. 22 Oak Grove.
3A girls
No. 32 South Iredell (10-13) at No. 1 Freedom (25-0)
Freedom is a strong contender to get back to the 3A West final, then into the final for the first time since 2016. The Patriots charged through the season with little problem with just two opponents coming within single digits and none since December 27th. Freedom blitzed through the conference season unbeaten for the fourth time in five seasons. They are led by Josie Hise and Blaikley Crooks. South Iredell was fourth in the North Piedmont 3A Conference. The Vikings 10 wins this year matched the combined win totals of the last two years. This is the first playoff game for South Iredell since 2016 and its last playoff win game in 2015 before it lost in the second round to Freedom. Next up: No. 16 Forestview or No. 17 Cox Mill.
No. 22 East Rowan (20-6) at No. 11 Hickory (19-6)
Hickory won eight of nine, before hitting a bump in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference tournament semifinals, when the Red Tornadoes lost to Watauga. Hickory won the league’s second automatic bid and will look to return to the second round for the second year in a row. The Red Tornadoes strength is inside with center Shelby Darden and forward Finley Lefevers. East Rowan could present a challenge on the road at Hickory. It finished in a tie with West Rowan for second in the North Piedmont 3A Conference but since the teams split the two regular season meetings the tiebreaker for an automatic bid came in the conference tournament. West Rowan won the semifinal matchup and sent East Rowan on the road for the playoffs. East Rowan lost in the first round last year, a season after going 5-20. The last playoff win came in 2015. Next up: No. 6 Dudley or No. 27 Marvin Ridge.
No. 19 Watauga (17-8) at No. 14 West Rowan (20-5)
Watauga’s playoff bracket fate was set when it lost a game at Alexander Central in early January. The Pioneers split the season series with Hickory and then beat the Red Tornadoes in the conference tournament. However, the loss to the Cougars remains the thorn that put Watauga on the road. Facing a similar situation last year, Watauga went on the road to upset Mt. Tabor before losing to state runner-up Cuthbertson. A win on Tuesday could set up another game Thursday at Cuthbertson. West Rowan won a tiebreaker over East Rowan in the North Piedmont 3A Conference tournament and got its first home playoff game since 2016. Next up: No. 3 Cuthbertson or No. 30 NW Cabarrus.
No. 28 Alexander Central (12-13) at No. 5 Enka (21-4)
After going 6-43 the last two seasons, Alexander Central bounced back under new coach Jon Presnell and were at 10-4 after a win January 7. However, the Cougars lost the last five in a row and nine of 11 to fall under .500 for the year. This is the first appearance in the 3A playoffs for the Cougars and they are looking for their first postseason win since 2016 when they were a 4A school. That win may have to wait as Enka is a formidable foe. The Sugar Jets came the closest to beating Freedom this season, losing by three on the road to the Patriots. They won the Western Mountain 3A title, but were upset in the conference tournament semifinal by No. 4 seed Erwin. Next up: No. 12 Northern Guilford or No. 21 Asheboro.
4A Girls
West No. 6 McDowell (12-12) received a first-round bye and will host a second-round game Thursday.
Next up: No. 11 East Forsyth (16-10) or No. 22 Hough (9-16)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.