NEWTON — A fast start led to a long-awaited win for Newton-Conover Friday night in the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 2A football playoffs. The host Red Devils scored twice in the first quarter and then held off Thomasville 28-18.
The win was the first in the postseason for the Red Devils (8-4) since they defeated Ashe County in 2012, and just the second since back-to-back state final appearances in 2008 and 2009.
“This is huge,” said head coach Steve Pack, who also celebrated his first playoff win. “Newton, we went through a couple of down years and we had a couple of struggles, but we needed this to get our mojo back and get our pride back.”
The West’s No. 7 seed will travel to No. 2 Reidsville next Friday. The Rams (11-1) advanced with a 57-0 spanking of No. 15 Forbush.
Ball control was the key to success for both sides on Friday night. Leading 14-0 and then 21-6, Newton-Conover ran 22 of the game’s first 33 plays. Running backs Allen Wilfong (25 carries, 123 yards) and Allan Shade (17-103) did the bulk of the work for the Red Devils, taking the ball for 42 of the team’s 59 plays. Pack said that the training of the two prepared them for game action.
“Both of them power clean over 300 pounds,” Pack said. “I felt like they leaned on them a little bit and we took advantage of them, in the air and on the ground.”
It was the passing game that got Newton-Conover off to a quick score. A rollout and short pass from Justice Craig to Brandon Johnson turned into a 70-yard scoring play, as Johnson sidestepped a defender before bursting down the right sideline untouched.
Tenth-seeded Thomasville (8-4) went three-and-out, but appeared to flip field position with a punt inside the Red Devils’ 1-yard line. However, Newton-Conover continued to extend the drive with three third-down conversions and turned it into its second score. Wilfong punished the left side with 11 carries on the 17-play drive and ended it with a 1-yard run with 11 seconds left in the quarter.
A quick punt set up Newton-Conover again, but a 20-yard interception return by Thomasville’s Travis Hunter shifted momentum and got the Bulldogs within 14-6. However, the Red Devils shook off the pick-six with Wilfong and Shade during the bulk of the work on an 11-play drive that again ended with Wilfong’s run from the 1.
Thomasville got help with a pooch kick and a fair catch interference penalty to set up a short field. The Bulldogs took advantage and got back into the game when quarterback Landon Johnson’s 25-yard run sparked a 46-yard drive that he ended with a scamper from the 4. The 2-point conversion failed with Newton-Conover staying up two possessions, 21-12.
Thomasville took the ball the final 40 seconds of the half with Johnson and Jordan Williams connecting three times for 75 yards. But with time running out, Thomasville tried a 31-yard field goal that was blocked.
The Bulldogs flipped the ball-control script for the second half, as they ran 27 of the first 34 plays. They continued to find success through the air as Johnson completed 13 of 21 passes in the second half for 174 yards. But the Red Devils’ defense made plays when it mattered to defend the two-possession lead.
A holding penalty thwarted the first drive that ended at the Red Devils’ 29 after a sack of Johnson.
A three-and-out set up Thomasville near midfield. After moving to the Newton-Conover 22, Johnson was tackled for a loss on an option keeper and his fourth-down pass was tipped away by the linebacker Wilfong.
“I don’t want to say that they’re predictable,” said Wilfong. “But once you do something so many times, we had to adjust to it. If not, we were going to get beat.”
Another short drive and punt put Thomasville’s offense back near midfield. A defensive pass interference on third down put the Bulldogs at the 15. They crept closer to the 11, but the Red Devils defended back-to-back pass attempts to Williams to get the ball back on downs with 9:27 left.
Pack was impressed with Williams, who finished with eight catches for 163 yards and had several big returns on kickoffs. “He is a heck of a football player,” said Pack. “I know I was scared of him, and he showed why.”
Despite the onslaught by Thomasville in the second half, Wilfong said the defensive unit had a mindset of making a play
“Do anything you can to win the line of scrimmage,” Wilfong said of the conversation on the field. “When you win the line of scrimmage, you win the play.”
With a steady diet of Allan Shade carries, Newton-Conover drove 89 yards on 16 plays and chewed up over eight minutes of game clock. Shade had 10 rushes for 61 yards on the drive before Wilfong got the final six.
Thomasville added a desperation touchdown pass, a 46-yard strike from Johnson to Williams. However, the Bulldogs were unable to corral an onside kick with 23 seconds left and Newton-Conover knelt out the game.
Pack said the tough loss in double overtime at Maiden two weeks ago helped to build the character needed to put stand tough in playoff competition. The Red Devils returned last week to defeat East Lincoln and secure Friday’s playoff game at home.
“We grew from it,” said Pack. “Our kids could have easily laid down and said, ‘We’re tired of this, let’s go play basketball or wrestle.’ But they did not do that and I’m super proud of them.”
Thomasville: 00 | 12 | 00 | 06 — 18
Newton-Conover: 14 | 07 | 00 | 07 — 28
First Quarter
NC — Brandon Johnson 70-yard pass from Justice Craig (Addison Hayes kick), 10:57
NC — Allen Wilfong 1-yard run (Hayes kick), :11.3
Second Quarter
T — Travis Hunter 20-yard interception return (kick failed), 8:06
NC — Wilfong 1-yard run (Hayes kick), 3:12
T — Landon Johnson 4-yard run (run failed), 1:31
Third Quarter
No scoring
Fourth Quarter
NC — Wilfong 6-yard run (Hayes kick), 1:08
T — Jordan Williams 46-yard pass from Johnson, :24
Team Stats
First Downs: Thomasville 16, Newton-Conover 17
Rushes-yards: Thomasville 24-74, Newton-Conover 47-206
Comp-Att-Int: Thomasville 19-30-0, Newton-Conover 6-12-1
Passing yards: Thomasville 281, Newton-Conover 124
Fumbles-Lost: Thomasville 1-0, Newton-Conover 1-0
Penalties-yards: Thomasville 7-30, Newton-Conover 6-59
Individual Stats
RUSHING — Thomasville: Landon Johnson 15-24 and 1 TD, Travis Hunter 4-18, Jordan Williams 2-26, Jabrii Carolina 2-3, CJ Dickerson 1-3. Newton-Conover: Allen Wilfong 25-123 and 3 TDs, Allan Shade 17-103, Justice Craig 4-(-19), Team 1-(-1).
PASSING — Thomasville: Johnson 19-27-0 for 281 yards and 1 TD, Team 0-3-0. Newton-Conover: Craig 6-12-1 for 124 yards and 1 TD.
RECEIVING — Thomasville: Williams 8-163 and 1 TD, Carlton Hogan 5-43, Hunter 2-28, Nigerian Crawford 2-24, Janhri Luckey 2-23. Newton-Conover: Brandon Johnson 2-84 and 1 TD, Zane Redmond 2-4, Xavier Avery 1-26, Josh Nichols 1-10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.