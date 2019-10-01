NEWTON — Newton-Conover High overcame a momentum shift midway through its South Fork 2A Conference boys soccer match and went on to outlast visiting North Lincoln 2-0 Monday night.
The match featured two top-20 2A teams in the latest state rankings released by MaxPreps.com on Monday. However, the fourth-ranked Red Devils (10-1-1 overall) proved they still have mastery over North Lincoln (8-4-2). Ranked 17th coming into the match, the Knights were seeking to equal their win total from a year ago when they finished 9-13-2.
Newton-Conover’s win helped it keep pace with East Lincoln atop the South Fork standings. Both are now 5-0 in the league after the Mustangs blanked Maiden 7-0 earlier Monday. The Red Devils have a date at Maiden Wednesday, then are scheduled to host top-ranked East Lincoln next Monday. The Knights dropped into a tie for third with Lincolnton at 3-2.
In facing former longtime assistant coach Carlos Arias, who is in his second season at North Lincoln after 15 years at Newton-Conover, the Red Devils did nearly everything they needed to win the match. Yet, the goals were hard to come by.
Newton-Conover held a 10-3 advantage in shots on goal in the first half, plus had two other shots clank off the crossbar. However, the lone goal for the Red Devils came in the 38th minute. A play developed into a series of passes which left Jason Agreda open for a quick shot at close range that was saved by Dorian Blell. The Knights attempt to clear the ball was picked off by Noel Fong, who slipped in the shot from about 10 yards out from the left side.
The Red Devils' passing attack gave them a chance to double the lead as time ticked down in the first half. Fong’s pass opened up Salvador Ruelas for a sidewinding shot just outside the 6-yard box. Ruelas was fouled as he took the kick, setting up a penalty kick with 0.6 seconds left in the half. Agreda’s attempt slammed into the chest of Blell as the horn sounded for the half.
Red Devils head coach Angelo Palozzi regretted that his team didn’t finish off their scoring chances and worried that it might bite them eventually.
“All it takes is for a team to get one and then you never know,” said Palozzi, whose team defeated North Lincoln for the sixth straight time since 2010. ”Fortunately, the defense did a good job back there with (goalkeeper) Jon (Joplin). We came off three days without practicing and we were just a little sluggish and the finish just wasn’t there.”
But whatever momentum North Lincoln brought into the second half was quickly extinguished by Newton-Conover with the second goal in the 42nd minute. Fong and Ruelas began a give-and-go play about 25 yards out that set up Fong with a free run and shot from 15 yards out. Blell made the initial save, but Ruelas was alone at the left post to clean up the rebound and tapped in for the score.
Arias said the quick goal in the second half was a deflating moment for his team.
“It did take something out of us,” said Arias. “They’re a good team. They’re fast and they counterattack quick, and I think that took us by surprise.”
A brief shower pelted fans and players in the first half before lightning finally stopped play in the 52nd minute. Once play resumed, the Knights had the better scoring opportunities with three shots over the final 19 minutes. The best chance came in the 77th minute when Carter Sliwoski intercepted a Red Devils' clearing pass and blasted a shot into the arms of Joplin. The deflected rebound was met with a header by Nathan Brown that just trickled off the tip of Joplin’s fingers at the crossbar.
“We got it done,” said Palozzi. “The delay took a little bit out of both of us, but it is what it is.”
