The Newton-Conover wrestling team participated in a nonconference quad match at Crest on Thursday, defeating Broome (South Carolina) 60-24, Hendersonville 57-13 and the host Chargers 54-24. The three wins moved the Red Devils to 20-12 on the season.
Here’s a look at how Newton-Conover performed in each match:
Newton-Conover 60, Broome 24
The Red Devils’ Camden Spencer (113 pounds) got them on the board with a first-period pin, while their second victory came from Balentin Solorzano (126; forfeit). Jason Brawley (138; first-period pin), Ethan Clark (145; third-period pin) and Charlie Pettery (152; first-period pin) were also victorious for Newton-Conover.
The Red Devils dominated the upper weights, with Josh Nichols (170; first-period pin), Cole Clark (182; second-period pin), Sakarri Morrison (195; first-period pin), Owen Clark (220; first-period pin) and Ryan Walker (285; first-period) all winning via pinfall.
Newton-Conover 57, Hendersonville 13
Nathan Vang (106; forfeit) earned a win for the Red Devils against the Bearcats, as did Spencer (113; 7-2 decision). Brawley (138; first-period pin) added a quick win over his opponent.
Hendersonville’s wins came at 120, 126 and 132, but Newton-Conover controlled the remaining weight classes. Ethan Clark (145; 4-3 decision), Pettery (152; first-period pin), Michael Forney (160; third-period pin), Nichols (170; first-period pin), Cole Clark (182; first-period pin), Morrison (195; first-period pin), Owen Clark (220; forfeit) and Walker (285; 6-0 decision) all registered victories for the Red Devils.
Newton-Conover 54, Crest 24
Newton-Conover’s Spencer (113; first-period) remained perfect on the night, while Brawley (138; first-period) collected his third opening-period pin in as many bouts. Ethan Clark (145; 9-7 decision) was also victorious for the Red Devils.
Other winning wrestlers for Newton-Conover included Pettery (152; forfeit), Forney (160; forfeit), Nichols (170; first-period pin), Cole Clark (182; second-period pin), Morrison (195; first-period pin), Owen Clark (220; 1-0 decision) and Walker (285; first-period pin).
Newton-Conover faces Lake Norman Charter and host North Lincoln in a South Fork 2A Conference tri-match on Tuesday. North Lincoln lost to Maiden by a 54-26 score in a South Fork 2A dual match on Thursday in Maiden.
Maiden (4-7, 1-0 South Fork 2A) received wins from Jesse Wilson (113; forfeit), Landon Bradley (120; forfeit), Nathaniel Poovey (126; forfeit), Zachary Beard (132; forfeit), Jordan Wise (145; second-period pin), Jesse Hewitt (182; forfeit), Aaron Lefevers (195; third-period pin), DJ Spring (220; third-period pin) and Eddie Gemes (285; forfeit) in the victory over the Knights (7-17, 0-2).
Maiden is currently taking part in the Dreher Blue Devil Invitational in Columbia, South Carolina. Competition began on Friday and continues today. Maiden also visits East Lincoln on Tuesday for a South Fork 2A dual match.
