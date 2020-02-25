NEWTON — Senior center Chyna Cornwell and junior forward Grace Loftin have received much of the acclaim for Newton-Conover during the 2019-20 girls basketball season, and rightfully so. The top two scorers and rebounders for the Red Devils are a major reason why they entered the 2A state playoffs as the state’s fifth-ranked squad in their classification and the No. 3 seed in the West Region.
But another player also stepped up for Newton-Conover in the opening round of the playoffs on Tuesday night, as senior wing Jahlea Peters scored a season-high 18 points to help the Red Devils extend their winning streak to 17 games with a dominant 84-39 victory over 30th-seeded East Rutherford.
“Peters has got so much potential, but we’ve got so many weapons on this team that you don’t always see the things Peters does,” Newton-Conover coach Sylvia White said. “But tonight she got out there, she found some open shots, she ran the floor well.”
The only tie of the contest came after Newton-Conover’s Loftin and East Rutherford sophomore Jaylyn Twitty exchanged layups to begin the first quarter. Peters followed with her first of two 3-pointers, giving the Red Devils (25-2) a lead that they would not surrender.
Nevertheless, the Cavaliers (14-11) hung around early. They stayed within striking distance at 19-9 at the end of the opening period and were within eight, 21-13, midway through the second after senior Amarie Price and Twitty sandwiched baskets around a baseline jumper from Peters.
A 10-2 run gave Newton-Conover total control, with Loftin, Peters, Cornwell and senior Aaliah Walton all scoring during the spurt. Jaylyn Twitty and twin sister Jasmine both canned 3s late in the half, but East Rutherford still found itself trailing 38-21 at the intermission.
The gap only widened in the third quarter, with the Red Devils turning defense into offense time and time again. Cornwell scored nine points in the frame to outscore East Rutherford by herself, but three others — Loftin, Peters and freshman Cassidy Geddes — also scored as Newton-Conover carried a 59-28 advantage into the final period.
Both teams ended up emptying their benches in the fourth quarter as the Red Devils pulled away enough to impose a running clock in the closing minutes. Six different players scored for Newton-Conover and five tallied points for East Rutherford as the final margin reached 45 points in favor of the hosts.
“Peters and Loftin sort of were the key to us being able to play that zone (in the second half) because they (East Rutherford) had to spread it from the baseline,” said White of her team’s approach on defense after Cornwell and Loftin picked up two fouls apiece in the first half and Geddes committed three. “And if you notice they like to go to the right side and come back to the left, and that was Peters’ side.
“She (Peters) got out there defensively, and I tell them all the time, ‘If you play good defense and concentrate on defense, offense will come,’” she added. “And that’s what she did tonight.”
Cornwell led all scorers with 26 points for Newton-Conover, which also got 18 apiece from Loftin and Peters. Geddes added nine points, all in the second half.
Jaylyn Twitty was the Cavs’ leading scorer with 12 points. Jasmine Twitty and Price each chipped in eight points for East Rutherford.
While East Rutherford’s season comes to an end, Newton-Conover advances to face 14th-seeded Bandys (20-6) in Thursday’s second round after the Trojans beat 19th-seeded Pisgah 57-40 on Tuesday.
“They’ve got some good guards, they’ve got the Dutka kid inside. We know we need to capitalize on our size with them, we’re bigger than them,” said White of Bandys. “They’re not quite as quick as the team we played tonight, but they’re better ball handlers so you have to compensate for that.”
East Rutherford: 09 12 07 11 – 39
Newton-Conover: 19 19 21 25 – 84
East Rutherford – Jaylyn Twitty 12, Amarie Price 8, Jasmine Twitty 8, Devoria Boykins 4, Augusta Hardin 3, Sequol Lowrance 3, Janiah Tutt 1.
Newton-Conover – Chyna Cornwell 26, Grace Loftin 18, Jahlea Peters 18, Cassidy Geddes 9, Nalace Duncan 4, Mia Powell 3, Emma Fox 2, Aaliah Walton 2, Hannah Watkins 2.
