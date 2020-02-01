NEWTON — The biggest threat to the Newton-Conover boys basketball team on Friday night when it faced West Lincoln might have been the Red Devils themselves had they succumbed to temptation to look past a winless team before playing the league leaders next Tuesday. That never materialized as the Red Devils did not play to the level of their competition and ran away for a 75-27 win.
“I kind of challenged our kids,” said Newton-Conover coach Matt Wilkinson. “The thing I was proud about was we really shared the basketball. We were very unselfish and moved the basketball.”
Newton-Conover never trailed, nor did the Red Devils even permit West Lincoln a single tie score during the contest. Instead, Newton-Conover scored the first 12 points of the game and six Red Devils connected in the first quarter that concluded with the home team comfortably on top, 23-11.
Newton-Conover’s defense was tenacious and at times bordered on vicious in the second quarter, forcing 14 turnovers and allowing the Rebels to score just two points on a single field goal.
“It’s been the course all year,” said Wilkinson about his defense transitioning turnovers, 32 in all, into points. “Our defense leads into a successful offense.”
The Rebels did score first in the period when Chevy Short hit a runner in the lane to make it a 10-point game, 23-13. But then the Red Devils scored the next 20 points to make the halftime score 43-13, and the first 10 of the third quarter to take a 53-13 lead.
It might have been even worse had the Red Devils not failed to convert some open looks.
“There in the second quarter we went through a little bit of a lull. We just weren’t converting some things,” Wilkinson said. “But in that third quarter, we did a tremendous job with everybody sharing the basketball. We shot the ball well tonight.”
Newton-Conover dropped 10 3-pointers on the Rebels with five Red Devils hitting from behind the arc, led by the aptly named Trey Kennedy who nailed three.
Mathew Martinez was a triple threat for the Red Devils scoring, rebounding and defensively in trapping opportunities. The 6-feet-3 senior had a team-high 18 points. Fellow senior Maverick Davis had 14 and Kennedy added 12. Nine different Red Devils made it into the scoring column.
David Wesson led West Lincoln with eight points.
The win keeps Newton-Conover, now 14-6 overall and 8-2 in conference play, just a game back of Lake Norman Charter, the league leader in the South Fork 2A Conference. The Red Devils will be looking to avenge an earlier 72-47 loss when Lake Norman Charter visits them on Tuesday.
“We’re excited about it and we’ve got a big one here at home. We didn’t play real well the first time we played them at Lake Norman Charter,” Wilkinson said. “We’ve put ourselves in a position where we’ve got our opportunities and we’ve got to go out and play well.”
West Lincoln is now 0-20 and 0-10 and will travel to Lincolnton on Tuesday.
GirlsNewton-Conover 74,
West Lincoln 34
A late lineup change due to the unavailability of ailing starter Jahlea Peters made Newton-Conover even bigger on the court Friday night. Playing with an overwhelming size advantage at every position led to an overwhelming 40-point win for the Red Devils over West Lincoln.
“It wasn’t our first plan,” admitted Newton-Conover coach Sylvia White about starting 6-3 sophomore Emma Fox alongside 6-3 Chyna Cornwell. “We got ready tonight and Peters couldn’t walk. I like that big lineup.”
White had plenty of reasons to like it. Her version of the “Twin Towers” nearly wiped the glass at both ends of the court completely clean for the Red Devils and scored at will inside. Cornwell had 17 field goals and 35 points and Fox added another eight points.
Both big post players swatted away several shot attempts by the Lady Rebels to say nothing of the countless rebounds they corralled.
Newton-Conover came out of the gate fast and scored the first nine points of the game on the way to a 23-7 lead at the quarter mark. After making a trio of 3s in the first period, the Red Devils added two more in the second quarter, one each by Cassidy Geddes and Grace Loftin which only opened seams for Cornwell on her way to 19 first-half points.
“That’s something we’ve had to work on,” White said about an unselfish inside-out game. “I felt like we did that tonight.”
Up 42-19 at the half, Newton-Conover limited its guests to just single-digit scoring again in the third quarter while posting 22 at its end to put the running clock in play heading into the final period.
Joining Cornwell in double figures for the Red Devils was freshman point guard Geddes, who had 10 points.
White just smiled when discussing the season-long maturation process of Geddes.
“I told you she would learn to be a point guard,” White said. “She and (Aaliah) Walton make us so strong at the guard.”
Like Fox, Loftin also had eight points with a couple of treys.
“She’s probably the most versatile player in the conference,” White said of Loftin. “She can play 1 through 5. We’re so blessed.”
Chloe Norman set the scoring pace for West Lincoln with 12 points.
West Lincoln is now 2-16 overall and 1-9 in the South Fork 2A and will be at Lincolnton on Tuesday.
Newton-Conover is 17-2 and 10-0 with a 10-game winning streak. The Red Devils have a two-game lead in the conference with four games yet to play. They face Lake Norman Charter at home on Tuesday.
box scores
GIRLS
Newton-Conover 74, West Lincoln 34
West Lincoln: 07 12 06 09 — 34
Newton-Conover: 23 19 22 10 — 74
West Lincoln — Chloe Norman 12, Ana Bieberich 7, Morgan Chapman 7, Alexa Bieberich 4, Brooke Beddingfield 2, Farrah Richardson 2.
Newton-Conover — Chyna Cornwell 35, Cassidy Geddes 10, Emma Fox 8, Grace Loftin 8, Aaliah Walton 6, Nalece Duncan 4, Mia Powell 3.
BOYS
Newton-Conover 75, West Lincoln 27
West Lincoln: 11 02 07 07 — 27
Newton-Conover: 23 20 22 10 — 75
West Lincoln — David Wesson 8, Chevy Short 5, Daniel Wesson 4, Judd Harrelson 3, Garrett Sain 3, Jaden Vasquez 3, Adam Fortenberry 1.
Newton-Conover — Mathew Martinez 18, Maverick Davis 14, Trey Kennedy 12, Jackson Mullins 7, Zane Redmond 6, Jayden Roseman 6, Kobe Williams 6, Jaheim McCathern 4, Drew Danner 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.