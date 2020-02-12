The South Fork 2A Conference recently announced its 2019-20 all-conference team for wrestling, with Newton-Conover’s Josh Nichols being named the conference’s wrestler of the year and West Lincoln’s Butch Ross collecting coach of the year honors. Five other Red Devils also earned all-conference accolades, while one Maiden grappler made the cut.
Conference champion West Lincoln had a league-high 10 selections including Chade Norman, Langston Hoffman, Luke Stewart, Mason Avery, Xander Pendergrass, Ricky Reynolds, Canon Bridges, Luke Scronce, Harley Scronce and Alex Hall.
Newton-Conover, which tied Lincolnton and East Lincoln for second place in the conference, was represented by Nichols, Camden Spencer, Cole Clark, Sakarri Morrison, Owen Clark and Ryan Walker
Lincolnton put Matt Davis, Quinlan Hunter, Cameron Smith, Justin White and Dakota Munger on the all-conference squad, while East Lincoln was represented by Devean Huskey, Luke Davidson, Brandon Taras, Caleb Hines, Avlyn Brook, Grayson Canon and Trent Smith.
Fifth-place Maiden’s lone honoree was Nathan Poovey, with sixth-place North Lincoln putting Joey Plyler, Andrew Holden and Jordan Schlossman on the all-conference team.
Seventh-place Bandys did not have any selections.
