The South Fork 2A Conference recently announced its 2019 all-conference team for boys soccer, with East Lincoln’s Chase Gilley earning the league’s offensive player of the year honors and Newton-Conover’s Jon Joplin and Angelo Palozzi collecting defensive player of the year and coach of the year honors, respectively.
The first-place Mustangs, who reached the 2A state title match, also put Pearson Cunningham, Logan Gilley, Noah Graden and Tyler Swanson on the all-conference team, while the second-place Red Devils were also represented by Noel Fong, Drew Danner and Salvador Ruelas.
After tying for third place, Lincolnton and North Lincoln each had four selections. Lincolnton was represented by Jose Garcia, Daniel Salazar, Mason Whitaker and Francisco Rodriguez, while North Lincoln put Ian Fiore, Nate Brown, Carter Sliwoski and Samari Collins on the squad.
Bandys and Lake Norman Charter tied for fifth place and garnered two selections apiece. The Trojans placed MaCauley Bulen and Seaver Hubbard on the team, while the Knights were represented by Brandon Webster and Adam Eichman.
Seventh-place Maiden and eighth-place West Lincoln each notched one honoree. The Blue Devils’ Damien Vixaysak and the Rebels’ Hunter McCraw were the final all-conference selections.
