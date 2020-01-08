NEWTON — An advantage in experience proved to be the difference Tuesday night, as two-time defending 2A state dual wrestling champions West Lincoln bulled through host Newton-Conover 45-24 in a South Fork 2A Conference opener.
The victory by the Rebels (15-2, 1-0 South Fork) was the fourth in a row by the road team in the series between the schools that have represented the 2A West Region in the state finals the last seven years.
A year ago, Newton-Conover won the last match to defeat West Lincoln 36-31 on the road, but the Rebels returned the favor and edged Red Devils 30-25 in the 2A West Regional before capturing the dual championship.
On Tuesday, West Lincoln had seven straight wins — six with bonus points — in the light and middle weights to easily seize the dual. Shorthanded and inexperienced, Newton-Conover head coach Eddy Clark was realistic with his team’s chances in defeat. But he was pleased with what he saw.
“Lord, what’d we have, seven freshmen and four sophomores in there,” said Clark, “Our kids are fighting. I really liked that and I’m really proud of them. I’m proud that they’ll go out there against a team like West Lincoln — we knew what they had — and fight those kids. I think the skills will come, as long as the fight’s there.”
The Rebels returned 10 of the wrestlers that grappled in the team’s win over Croatan in the state final. “We’ve got a pretty experienced team,” said Rebels head coach Butch Ross, whose team will look for a three-peat in early February. Ross is confident his squad will not get overconfident in that pursuit. “Hopefully, when it gets to that time, they’re going to really roll. But, it’s got to come from them.”
Newton-Conover’s strength is in the heavyweights, and it was there the Red Devils took the early lead. Freshman Owen Clark won the opening bout at 220 pounds with a 2-1 decision over last year’s state qualifier Harley Scronce.
Ryan Walker (285), fifth at last year’s 2A state tournament, made it two in a row for Newton-Convoer with a pin of Luke Willis before Ty Phansook (106) got the Rebels on the board with pin of Nathan Vang.
Newton-Conover’s last hurrah in the team score came at 113, when Camden Spencer and Kemp Wehunt renewed their battles from a year ago. After winning the three matches last year, Spencer continued the streak as he made a first-period takedown stand up for a 2-1 win to make it 12-6 Red Devils.
West Lincoln received a forfeit win at 120, then the experience showed up as the Rebels went on a roll. Last year’s fourth-place finisher Langton Hoffman (126) and fellow state qualifier Luke Stewart (132) each rang up pins. Varsity newcomer Mason Avery (138) was given a neutral position in the third period and later scored a takedown to defeat Jason Brawley 5-2.
From there, it was a series of state qualifiers that rang up big points. Xander Pendergrass (145) took down Ethan Clark and Ricky Reynolds (152) took down fellow state qualifier Charlie Pettery. State runner-up Canon Bridges (160) finished the run with a pin of Michael Forney in 47 seconds, which put the Rebels up 45-12 and clinched the victory.
Coach Ross said his team, as a whole, has been solid throughout the roster.
“You take tonight,” said Ross, “The kids that lost, everyone of them wrestled well… It’s hard to single out a kid when all 14 of them are wrestling well and going at it.”
Newton-Conover (17-12, 0-1) used its own star power to finish off the night with three straight wins. Defending state champion Joshua Nichols (170) pinned Harold Willis. State qualifier Cole Clark (182) doubled up Luke Scronce 4-2 before unbeaten Sakarri Morrison (33-0) ended the night with a 2-0 win over Alex Hall at 195.
“It’s one foot in front of the other,” Eddy Clark said. “We turn the page tonight and we’ve got to get in good workout tomorrow and get ready for a quad match on Thursday.”
The Red Devils will travel to Crest for that nonconference quad today and return to South Fork action next Tuesday at North Lincoln. Meanwhile, West Lincoln goes to Lincolnton for a conference match tonight.
West Lincoln 45, Newton-Conover 24106: Ty Phansook (WL) p. Nathan Vang, :36
113: Camden Spencer (N-C) d. Kemp Wehunt, 2-1
120: Chade Norman (WL) won by forfeit
126: Langston Hoffman (WL) p. Balentin Solorzano, 3:03
132: Luke Stewart (WL) p. Jordan Henze, 5:25
138: Mason Avery (WL) d. Jason Brawley, 5-2.
145: Xander Pendergrass (WL) p. Ethan Clark, 2:27
152: Ricky Reynolds (WL) p. Charlie Pettery, 1:22
160: Cannon Bridges (WL) p. Michael Forney, :47
170: Joshua Nichols (N-C) p. Harold Wills, 3:08
182: Cole Clark (N-C) d. Luke Scronce, 4-2
195: Sakarri Morrison (N-C) d. Alex Hall, 2-0
220: Owen Clark (N-C) d. Harley Scronce, 2-1
285: Ryan Walker (N-C) p. Luke Willis, 3:32
