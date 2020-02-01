The South Fork 2A Conference recently announced its 2019-20 all-conference team for swimming, with Newton-Conover earning five selections and Maiden earning one. East Lincoln and conference champion Lake Norman Charter each had 12 honorees, while Lincolnton had one.
The conference’s female swimmer of the year was East Lincoln’s Taylor Barrineau, with Lake Norman Charter’s Harrison Powe taking male swimmer of the year honors. The female coach of the year was Lake Norman Charter’s Stewart Isaacs and the male coach of the year was East Lincoln’s Jon-Paul Barrineau.
Other female swimmers making the all-conference squad for East Lincoln were Skylar Gonzales, Deana Poteat and Devin Poteat. They were joined by eight male teammates including Samuel Brooks, Zachary Clendenning, Dennis Poteat, Jordan Fisher, Owen Barrineau, Zachary Hatchett, Kyan MacLeod and Patrick Reilley.
In addition to Powe, Lake Norman Charter’s remaining all-conference male swimmers were Ethan Tran, Devin Buckler, Eli Agosto, Freddie Vasquez-Rios and Ethan Hill. Joining them were female teammates Anika Kolano, Kaylin Creel, Jennifer Schimmoller, Megan Wozniak, Mattie Luther and Yseult Hedlund.
Newton-Conover put five females on the all-conference team, as Valeria Hernandez-Pena, Chloe Hedrick, Angelica Aragon-Zamora, Fiona Finch and Ellen Williams represented the Red Devils. Furthermore, Maiden’s only selection was male swimmer Nathan Jimenez.
Lincolnton male swimmer Cordin Schrum was the final all-conference honoree.
