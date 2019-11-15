The Catawba County Board of Elections will hold a recount in the race for mayor of Maiden.
Following the certification of the vote on Friday, Zane Hudson had 178 votes to 182 votes for Max Bumgarner Jr.
Since Hudson finished within 1 percent of Bumgarner, he was entitled to ask for a recount. His wife Darlene Hudson made the request to the board.
The recount will be held Friday at 8:15 a.m.
The race for mayor also garnered a large number of write-in votes. Thomas “Fore” Rembert IV received 170 write-in votes.
Bumgarner, who is Maiden’s current mayor pro tem, declined to comment on the recount Friday, saying he would wait until the day of the recount.
Hudson did not return comment by early Friday afternoon.
The results of all other races, including those in Hickory, Newton, Conover, Claremont, Catawba, Brookford, Long View, Maiden and the Hickory and Newton-Conover boards of education, stayed the same following the certification of the vote.
