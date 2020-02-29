The Hickory Daily Record won four North Carolina Press Association awards at the organization’s banquet in Raleigh on Thursday.
The awards included two first-place awards in general news reporting and best feature reporting as well as two second-place awards for news feature reporting and sports enterprise reporting.
The Record was given awards in the division for daily newspapers with a circulation of 12,500 or less.
The work recognized by the association covered a range of topics.
They included stories about the connection of local residents to the UNC-Charlotte shooting, Rhodhiss’ connection to the moon landing, the murder of a Claremont couple in 2016 and worries over declining participation in girls basketball.
Awards went to print and online publications of all sizes from across the state.
The NCPA is a nonprofit dedicated to promoting newspapers and protecting “the public’s right to know through the defense of open government and First Amendment freedoms, and we help maintain the public’s access to local, state and federal governments,” according to the organization’s mission statement.
Last year, the Record won 15 NCPA awards.
